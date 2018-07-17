Destroying People For Sport, Impeach Impeach Impeach!, Obnoxiousness

MSNBC hot take: Trump’s Putin presser just like ‘Pearl Harbor or Kristallnacht’



If you follow me over on Twitter, and you should, you know I don’t think Trump had a great day yesterday. No, I don’t think it was “Treason.” I don’t think it was an indication that he’s “owned by Putin.” I don’t think he should be impeached, and I don’t think it – in any way – diminishes his accomplishments as President. I just don’t think it was one of his better appearances.

Former Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks compares the Trump/Putin appearance to – get this – Pearl Harbor and Kristallnacht However, the left is rabidly, insanely, and all-consumingly eager to portray it as “THE WORST THING THAT HAS EVER HAPPENED IN TIME.” So, for the sake of their existence, the left and “never trump” need to continuously ramp-up the outrage machine until it eventually overheats and implodes. To that end, they’ve been employing all manner of insane hyperbole designed to whip the true believers into a frenzy. Case in point? The following exchange on MSNBC, where former Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks compares the Trump/Putin appearance to – get this – Pearl Harbor and Kristallnacht. “His performance today will live in infamy as much as the Pearl Harbor attack or Kristallnacht.”



- Fmr. Watergate Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks on Trump’s comments at the Helsinki summit pic.twitter.com/pp5YuNw1pi — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) July 17, 2018

Continued below... Good lord. Just to point out how ridiculous this is: During Kristallnacht, the Nazis roamed the streets destroying somewhere between 7 and 10 thousand Jewish-owned businesses. They demolished more than 250 synagogues, obliterated Jewish schools and cemeteries, and rounded up over 30,000 Jewish men who were then processed and sent to concentration camps. During the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, 335 Japanese aircraft attacked in two waves. Eventually there were over 3,400 American casualties – including over 2,400 deaths – in less than 90 minutes. If you’re willing to admit that you think Trump’s appearance with Putin was in any way comparable, you’ve done nothing but expose your abject insanity. Please. We’re begging you. Get off our TV’s and get yourself some psychological help.

