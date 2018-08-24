MSNBC: If we let teachers have guns, they’ll shoot the ‘black & brown’ kids

Also, according to the left, they’re a bunch of racists who unfairly punish minorities and – if we let them arm themselves – they’ll just end up shooting the black kids.

Teachers. According to the left, they’re our greatest national treasure. Their efforts to enlighten the next generation of Americans are both selfless and tireless. They’re members of a time-honored tradition and, despite the low pay and long hours, give all they have to educate the planet’s future leaders. They deserve our gratitude, our respect, and much, much, more of our tax money.

You literally can’t make this stuff up and, sadly, you don’t have to. The MSNBC brain trust has already done the heavy lifting in terms of such ludicrous proclamations.

To be 100% clear, you can make a sane argument against putting guns in schools. Sadly, that’s not the route MSNBC has chose to go. Check out the following panel, in which MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor argues:

“If you start arming teachers, there are black and brown students being – who are being disciplined more than their white counterparts. You could then start seeing statistics where potentially black students are getting shot or in accidents when their teachers are trying to shoot or do gun safety measures. …So there’s an idea that the NAACP and other advocacy groups say, not only are we looking at this as an issue, issue but it’s also the idea that racially it’s going to be a problem.”

So, MSNBC, which is it? Are teachers the most noble professionals in America, or are they a bunch of racists who are so stupid that they’ll end up shooting the minority students?

You can't have it both ways.






