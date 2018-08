So, MSNBC, which is it? Are teachers the most noble professionals in America, or are they a bunch of racists who are so stupid that they’ll end up shooting the minority students?

MSNBC: If we let teachers have guns, they’ll shoot the ‘black & brown’ kids



Teachers. According to the left, they’re our greatest national treasure. Their efforts to enlighten the next generation of Americans are both selfless and tireless. They’re members of a time-honored tradition and, despite the low pay and long hours, give all they have to educate the planet’s future leaders. They deserve our gratitude, our respect, and much, much, more of our tax money. Also, according to the left, they’re a bunch of racists who unfairly punish minorities and – if we let them arm themselves – they’ll just end up shooting the black kids.

You literally can’t make this stuff up and, sadly, you don’t have to. The MSNBC brain trust has already done the heavy lifting in terms of such ludicrous proclamations. To be 100% clear, you can make a sane argument against putting guns in schools. Sadly, that’s not the route MSNBC has chose to go. Check out the following panel, in which MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor argues: “If you start arming teachers, there are black and brown students being – who are being disciplined more than their white counterparts. You could then start seeing statistics where potentially black students are getting shot or in accidents when their teachers are trying to shoot or do gun safety measures. …So there’s an idea that the NAACP and other advocacy groups say, not only are we looking at this as an issue, issue but it’s also the idea that racially it’s going to be a problem.” So, MSNBC, which is it? Are teachers the most noble professionals in America, or are they a bunch of racists who are so stupid that they’ll end up shooting the minority students? You can’t have it both ways.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering