MSNBC: Trump a ‘dictator in the making’ – Kavanaugh is the ‘illegitimate’ product of an ‘illegitimate’ process

So, I haven’t been watching as much. Still, every now and then, something comes across my desk that I feel is worth passing along. Today, it’s a clip from the always-ridiculous Morning Joe show. Host Mika Brzezinski and analyst Steve Schmidt were discussing the Kavanaugh SCOTUS hearings when things went seriously off the rails.

I’ll admit it. When it comes to pointing out the insanity over at MSNBC, I’ve been slacking off a bit. Rest assured, this isn’t because there hasn’t been any craziness to cover. To the contrary, they’ve been on such a massive Trump derangement bender that it’s become overwhelming. Singling out a specific ridiculous moment on MSNBC has become akin to singling out a specific drop of water in the ocean.

I’ll compliment Trump in this regard: He is utterly and absolutely indefatigable when it comes to his vileness, his illiberalism, his fetish for autocracy. The net effect of it …is it exhausts everybody. The problem with it is that when you are in a fight, there’s only two ways to win a fight. You either have to bring your opponent to submission – think Germany and Japan after World War II. Or, you wear them out. Think the United States in the Viet Nam War. Trump wears people out. He exhausts them. He numbs them, He completely—”

“What we see here is an illegitimate process that will yield an illegitimate Supreme Court justice and further degrade in the public’s mind the legitimacy of the institution of the Supreme Court itself.

This is not the first time we’ve heard Mika drop the “dictator in the making” line. It’s one of her standbys whenever she wants to say “Trump is Hitler” but can’t quite get away with it. It’s a laughable claim, since the very same people who claim he’s a dictator are also arguing that he’s about to be impeached thanks to the Mueller investigation. If you think Trump is somehow a dictator, either you’re admitting that Mueller doesn’t have the goods to take him out, or you’re operating on the assumption that he’s going to beat the rap. Either way, Mika would be at odds with the official MSNBC dogma.

As for Kavanaugh’s alleged “illegitimacy,” well, sorry Mr. Expert Panelist. That’s not in question. Thanks in large part to the fact that Dems rigged their own party primaries in order to nominate the worst candidate in modern history, Trump was duly elected. There is zero evidence that “Russian meddling” played any substantive part in the process. The left-wing base despised Hillary, the Dems shafted the guy they did like, she ignored states she arrogantly assumed were safe, and she lost. The end.

As Obama was fond of saying “campaign’s over” and “elections have consequences.”

In this case, the “consequence” is going to be a perfectly acceptable SCOTUS appointment that Dems are only opposing because they hate the President.

He is, and will remain, a completely legitimate pick.