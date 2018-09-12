Kavanaugh Nomination

MSNBC: Violent threats aimed at Susan Collins show ‘passion’ and concern for ‘women’s rights’



It’s no secret that there are a few Republican Senators who’ve raised the ire of conservatives. Folks like Murkowski, McCain, and Susan Collins have shown an almost preternatural ability to get under conservatives’ skin – voting against their own supposed ideals and propping up left-wing goals at every turn. We do not, however, attack them. We may vehemently disagree with them, and we may call them out when they fail their constituents, but we’re not insane. So, we’re not screaming obscenities into their answering machines. The same cannot be said of Democrats.

They’ve taken the gloves off, and they’re more than willing to berate, ridicule, and even threaten Republicans with violent rape, if it means defeating the relatively-benign SCOTUS nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Just ask Maine Senator Susan Collins: The senator’s office has reported receiving threatening calls and letters as well as more than 3,000 wire coat hangers in grim a reference to the unsafe, illegal abortions that abortion-rights defenders say would follow the end of Roe v. Wade. And a controversial crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $1.1 million to give to a future Collins opponent if she votes to confirm Kavanaugh. Collins told The Wall Street Journal that she finds “the out-of-state voicemails being left on the answering machines of my state offices” to be “incredibly offensive.” “In one case – and we are going to turn this over to the police, but unfortunately, of course, the person didn’t leave a name or number – but they actually threatened to rape one of my young female staffers,” Collins told the Journal.

That’s right. leftists are threatening to rape staffers as part of a sick (and ultimately doomed) intimidation campaign. So, what do media talking heads think about this? Are they on board? Let’s ask the lefties over at MSNBC, shall we? Well, what do you know. The violent threats, vulgar language, and hysterical overreactions are – according to them – just evidence that people are filled with ‘passion.’ Rage-filled rants just prove that they care deeply about women’s rights. To give this a pass? Just….wow. MSNBC Commentators: Abusive Calls to GOP Senator Show ‘Passion’ and Concern for ‘Women’s Rights’





