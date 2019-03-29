“Who will investigate the investigators?”

Mueller Report Shows Big Government Unsafe at Any Speed

The Mueller Nothing Burger Report vindicated President Trump, but our attention now must turn to investigating the last days of the Obama Administration. Targets of the Special Counsel were persecuted by aggressive prosecutorial practices designed to win capitulations. Mueller team members threatened “suspects” with separate investigations of family members and others risked being buried by legal briefs from lawyers who possessed unlimited government budgets. The reckless machinations of the Special Counsel Office again validates the virtues of limited government: in this case, not to attract and nurture those seeking personal aggrandizement and consolidation of power within the Deep State.

Big Government embodies a dangerous brew of venality and incompetence. Big Government is unsafe at any speed. The Deep State permanent government in Washington has an exceedingly low bar for hire and entry, and once inside, it’s all downhill from there. First the low lights of the Special Counsel investigation as reported elsewhere: Political commentator Marc Levin called Robert Mueller cowardly for saying that his report did not exonerate President Trump. The Special Counsel’s statement was preposterous because if a prosecutor declines to file charges, then by definition it is an exoneration, as exoneration means to “remove the onus from,” which is what happened for the president. This cheap shot by Mueller was not simply cowardly, it was calculated, so that Democrats can continue their own assault on the president in their Congressional Fishing Expedition Committees headed by Tin Pot Dictators Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff. Writing the definitive piece on the Mueller Report was Gregg Jarrett of Fox News. A complete hoax Jarrett called the story that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 presidential election from the most qualified person ever born, man or woman, Hilary Rodham Clinton, according to deluded liberals everywhere. The Mueller probe was also the dirtiest political trick in modern American history, wrote Jarrett. In simplest terms, Jarrett reminded us that a “crime” of collusion with Russia has never been discovered, to it is impossible for the president to “obstruct justice” of a non-crime.

This leads to Michael Goodwin’s contention in the New York Post that we need a new special prosecutor to investigate the last days of the Obama Administration’s FBI and Department of Justice. Our “long, national nightmare” is not over, he said, even though President Trump has been cleared of wrongdoing by Mueller. For example, what of James Comey, who the Democrats hated for years until they loved him for speaking against President Trump after being fired by him? And besides the flimsy Steele Dossier, what compelling reason did deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have to appoint a special counsel in the first place? The real collusion question must be asked of President Obama and his administration, Goodwin asserted. Let’s investigate John Brennan, the director of the CIA; and James Clapper, the head of national intelligence; and Susan Rice, Obama’s national security advisor. Also, was the FBI’s investigation into Hilary Clinton’s use of a private email server while Secretary of State handled with integrity? To expand on Goodwin’s final point, how is it possible that President Bill Clinton could meet privately with Obama’s attorney general Loretta Lynch while Mrs. Clinton was under investigation by the FBI during the presidential campaign? For what purpose could President Clinton have been talking to Loretta Lynch. Could there have been a quid pro quo discussed? One can only conclude that if Hilary won the election, Lynch would be allowed to stay on as attorney general, provided the Obama Administration Department of Justice “stood down” in its investigation of Madame Secretary, Hilary Rodham Clinton, or as she as known in the media, the most qualified person ever to seek the office of the presidency. Another incredible irregularity is that Choir Boy James Comey would re-open the Clinton email investigation in the closing days of the 2016 campaign and then announce that HE, James Comey, was clearing her of wrongdoing, even though just about everybody else who had done what Mrs. Clinton had done was tried and convicted and spent time in jail. This is not how investigations are handled typically by the FBI. The FBI investigates and sends findings to prosecutors, who announce or do not announce charges. But in this case, Comey (and others?) felt that re-opening the investigation against Mrs. Clinton and exonerating her would not interfere with her certain victory over Donald Trump. Comey apparently wanted no cloud to hang over Mrs. Clinton when she assumed the presidency.

James Comey and his FBI gave Hilary Clinton a pass. She received the Ted Kennedy preferential Chappaquiddick treatment known as the Golden Rule: He who has the gold makes the rules. Finally, a new special counsel must also investigate what role the Steele Dossier had in the Obama Administration’s acquiring a FISA warrant to surveil President Trump and his campaign. U.S. Sens. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., have both already called for such an investigation. Jarrett has posted on Twitter that he believes John Brennan was the instigator of this alleged abuse of power. For 22 months, we have seen Robert Mueller, the Democrats, the Deep State, the Media Hollywood and people in Academia demonize the duly-elected President of the United States Donald J. Trump. Will any of these groups or individuals apologize? Of course, they will not. In fact, Needless Jerry Nadler and the Democrats want to continue the investigation in Congress by calling Attorney General Robert Barr to testify. There is a famous saying from the old Soviet Union concerning investigators and investigations: “Who will investigate the investigators?” The American People must know what happened in the last days of the Obama Administration for our “long national (Obama) nightmare truly to be over.”

Daniel Wiseman is an independent political commentator, who focuses on national and international affairs. He spent nine years as a professional journalist in Wyoming before working in fund-raising, non-profit management, and is now working in New York City. Wiseman focuses his writing on how to bring the United States back to its Constitutional moorings. He writes exclusively for Canada Free Press.