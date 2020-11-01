My Response to an Article about Eviction Surge

Government made this mess and government should clean it up.”

“The viral impact of government pandemic policy put businesses out of business, put restrictions on remaining busineses, put workers out of work and put more residents out on the streets—a viscous dynamic that seems likely to continue as government on all levels continues this ruinous response. No new stimulus package likely either.

Whether one sees COVI-19 as a legitimate public health emergency or not, pandemic policy tangibly, measurably impacts millions and adds millions more to government-generated misery.

President Trump’s eviction moratorium ends December 31st, 2020 and with it whatever shield many impacted Americans have against ending up on sidewalks and shelters.

Economies aren’t like light switches which can be turned on and off without consequence.

For small businesses, hourly employees and the self employed, life became nightmarish after the off switch was flicked with no waking up any time soon.

The two US Senate run-offs in Georgia will help decide how long the nightmare of past pandemic policy continues