Your over-the-top Obsession for Power
Nancy Pelosi cut a deal to et back her role as Speaker of the House
.
Dag Barkley -- Bio and Archives
| Comments
Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.
