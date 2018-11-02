Nationalism Kosher For Country's Invaders, But Not Its President

Within Judi McLeod’s article on Canada Free Press, The Caravan Is Not Coming Because It’s Already Here I picked up the information below:

President Donald John Trump has been accused of being a White Supremacist by the modern Oppressors, the Main Stream Media because he called himself a “Nationalist”.

“Instead they’re carrying little flags honoring the very countries they claim they must escape, and rather than screeching like the Women’s March protesters did, they break into their national anthem whenever the media is about.”

The first synonym in dictionary definitions of the word ‘Nationalist’ is patriotic and nothing is more symbolic of patriotism than an en masse group waving their country’s flags and singing their country’s national anthem.

If being a Nationalist is an evil character flaw then the MSM should heed well the character of the Caravan members that they so ardently support. They should also understand the absolute irony that the Caravan’s patriotic loyalty is not with the United States of America.

Nothing stirs emotion more than music. I present below Sir Edward Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance March #1, Land of Hope and Glory,’ and 10s of thousands of Nationalists. Also I present the same patriotism of the nation of Finland, ‘Finlandia’ written by Jean Sibelius and you must read the words of the chorus. I also present you with Hillary’s ‘Deplorables,’ favorite piece of music as a finalé. ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever,’ by John Philip Sousa, son of a legal immigrant from Spain.

You know how to vote on the 6th. Your vote is for America, E Pluribus Unum.

Enjoy