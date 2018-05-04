So, I’m betting Bill is (wisely) telling his party not to wander down the path of socialist self-destruction.…And I’m similarly betting that they aren’t smart enough to listen.

NBC national political reporter: Bill Clinton told the DNC chairman not to let ‘Bernie folks&#



The DNC has a problem. No, it’s not that they’re devoted to the minimization, diminishment, and eventual elimination of the U.S. Constitution. For the faithful, that’s a selling point. Their problem is that their party is split – fairly evenly – between run-of-the-mill Democrats and proud, self-proclaimed, socialists. We saw this divide play out in 2016, when the party worked with Hillary Clinton to crush Bernie Sanders.

Hillary herself even admitted that “41% of Democrats” are socialists, and she blamed her laughable love of capitalism for her hurting her 2016 chances. While her love of capitalism may be a joke, her party’s divide is not. And now, we’re hearing that Bill Clinton has recognized this as a very real issue. In fact, during the last election, he apparently warned DNC Chair Tom Perez not to let the “Bernie Sanders folks” take control of the party. Here’s NBC National political journalist Jonathan Allen to explain… Bill Clinton To DNC Chair: Keep Bernie Supporters Out Of Power





Here’s the thing: Bill is right to be concerned. After Hillary’s 2016 loss, we’ve been treated to countless choruses of “Bernie woulda won!” I’ve argued, again and again, that this isn’t the case. I’ll concede that, at first, Sanders might have done slightly better, but it would have been a short-lived bump. Eventually he would have been forced to outline his desired tax increases, his plans to vastly expand the federal government, his ludicrous foreign policy positions, and his lifelong fascination with collapse-prone communist countries. At the end of the day, it would have ended in a similar defeat. The Clintons probably understand that “41% of Democrats” is about as big a number as overt socialism is likely to achieve. That means, if the Dems cater to that contingent, they’ll lose every time. Their problem is that if they ignore the socialists, or conspire against them, they also lose. So, I’m betting Bill is (wisely) telling his party not to wander down the path of socialist self-destruction. …And I’m similarly betting that they aren’t smart enough to listen.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.