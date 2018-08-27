The bigger question is: Will Trump’s hardcore support equate to down-ballot turnout for Republicans?

NBC polling: Trump approval steady after horrible week of ‘fool’s gold’ news stories



“Trump’s about to be prosecuted. These revelations will either result in impeachment or guarantee that he loses in 2020. This time, we’ve really got him.” For the last week, this has been the message being delivered by virtually every prominent Democrat and NeverTrump Republican. No matter where you looked, you couldn’t help but read some variation of the same theme.

The Manafort verdict and Cohen guilty plea The Manafort verdict and Cohen guilty plea represented a terrible news two-fer that simply had to signal the beginning of Donald Trump’s undoing. He was in trouble and, while his base was loyal, his broader support was going to weaken and fade. They so badly want it to be true. Unfortunately, like Tom Arnold’s wacky claims that he has “the secret tapes,” it’s simply not going to pan out. According to new polling, the Manafort and Cohen stories have had virtually no impact on Trump’s approval rating. In case you can’t see the video, the salient points were laid out at NBC.com:





Between Aug. 18 and Aug. 22 — the day after the news involving former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen — the president’s approval rating stood at 46 percent approve, 51 percent disapprove. In a separate NBC/WSJ survey, conducted Aug. 22 through Aug. 25, Trump’s approval rating was 44 percent approve and 52 percent disapprove. That’s within the poll’s margin of error. Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his team at Hart Research Associates, called Trump’s approval rating “remarkably stable” despite the Manafort and Cohen developments, both of which became public on the same afternoon last Tuesday. Hart added that, for Democrats hoping to craft a midterm election strategy, the week’s news thus far “represents a fool’s-gold opportunity rather than a silver-bullet solution.” Chuck Todd takes a valiant stab at suggesting this is all due to a hardening of support among those already loyal to the President, but so what? Support is support and these polls seem to indicate that, as we’ve argued in the past, scandal won’t win the day. The midterms really are going to come down to turnout. If the Democrats’ disgust is enough to motivate them – if they show up in droves – they’ll probably do well. If they vote the way Democrats usually vote in midterms? They might as well give up now. The bigger question is: Will Trump’s hardcore support equate to down-ballot turnout for Republicans?

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.