Netanyahu to release ‘dramatic’ intel showing Iran violating the nuclear nuclear ‘deal’



If you’re still foolish enough to believe that Iran is honoring – or ever had any intention of honoring – the “nuclear deal,” well ….we pity you. Even if you ignore the Mullahs’ decades of terrorist sponsorship, hostage-taking, and lies, you have to know that they violated the agreement almost as soon as they signed it. So, it takes a special kind of head-in-the-sand person to think their word is still their bond.

The buzz now suggests that today, at 1:00 PM ET, we’re going to see the final nail in that line of thought. That’s when Benjamin Netanyahu is set to give a speech in which, we’re told, he will unveil intel proving that the Iranians have been ignoring the “deal” all along. I’m sure we’ll have more on this later, since (if true) it dooms the current version of Obama and Kerry’s Iranian folly.