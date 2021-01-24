Netanyahu's feats merit his being Israel's next Prime Minister

“I pledged to take care of the citizens of Israel and I do so with a deep mission. I brought vaccines and four peace agreements, there are four more on the way,”

If results count for anything - Bibi Netanyahu will again be Israel’s next Prime Minister—heading a Government which hopefully will be more stable than the three previous short-lived coalition Governments he formed after elections held in April 2019, September 2019, and March 2020.

Israel’s successful vaccine program

This is not the self-promoting rant of a desperate politician seeking re-election—but an accurate description of what Netanyahu has personally done to protect the health, safety and security of every Israeli citizen—Jew and Arab—irrespective of their political or religious beliefs.

Sigal Atzmon—founder and CEO of Medix Global – has lauded Israel’s successful vaccine program:

“Firstly, Israel’s vaccine program is the envy of the world. As of Mar. 14, 59.7% of the 9.3 million population had received at least one dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Secondly, the successful rollout means that Israel is confident enough to start reopening its economy again. Citizens who have had both shots, or who have recovered from COVID-19, are eligible to download an app developed by the Ministry of Health. This gives them a unique QR code, which lasts for six months. Scanning it gains citizens entry to gyms, theatres, restaurants and bars. It is also helping to encourage greater vaccine take-up.”

Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer - Albert Bourla—revealed Netanyahu’s personal involvement in achieving this spectacular result in this Bloomberg article: