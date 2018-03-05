Never is a long time but we must never give in, NEVER surrender

Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Our traditions and values, the American dream, our freedom and our Constitution are all worth fighting for. And while never is indeed a long time, we must never give in, NEVER surrender

Last Wednesday, I officially retired as an archaeologist. I had done it for 27 years in both the public and private sector and had seen it change a lot. Most of what is done in the U.S. is called “cultural resource management” (CRM), which has little to do with real archaeology anymore. It’s been co-opted by CRM contract firms, and extreme preservationists – similar to extreme environmentalists, in that they are anti-capitalist/anti-development – who couldn’t give a flying hoo hah for the archaeology. They’re in it for the money and to further their leftist agenda. And archaeology in academia is a really bad joke, driven by monumental egos and Marxism. Unfortunately, this is the case in many areas of business and life in modern day America. Ever since the appearance of the nefarious “progressive”, Colonel Edward Mandell House, and his sock-puppet, Woodrow Wilson, the left has incrementally undermined our free, capitalist, constitutional republic, seditiously replacing our individual freedoms with collectivist, big government regulatory and statutory oppression.

Out-of-control illegal immigration, a corrupt, disloyal, seditious Democrat Party, an education system that is in reality a Marxist-driven brainwashing and indoctrination machine The income tax in the shape of the 14th Amendment, for example, was formally inserted into the Constitution by the “progressives” in 1913. That year, they also created the Federal Reserve system, that turned over financial control of America to a group of private banks, banks, by the way, that Congress to this day steadfastly refuses to audit. Interestingly, the next year, the “progressives” also got us involved in World War I, one of the most egregiously pointless slaughters, mostly of the “common man”, in the history of warfare. However, it made a whole lot of munitions manufacturers very rich. Also in 1913, the 17th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, taking the power to appoint federal senators away from state legislatures, made up of locally elected officials, easily held accountable. Instead, senators were now to be elected by voters from the entire state, making it much easier for them to be bought and controlled by anonymous “power brokers in smoke-filled rooms”. The result is the gaggle of corrupt, self-serving, over-privileged parasites that currently infest Capitol Hill. Speaking of the 14th Amendment, few are aware of Section 3, which forbids the holding of public office by anyone who has “…given aid or comfort to the enemies…” of the United States and/or its constitution, except with a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress. Thus, John Kerry, John Lewis, Keith Ellison, and dozens of other Democrats, and a more than a few RINOs, too, should be immediately removed from the offices they appear to illegally occupy.

In any case, the pattern was set over a hundred years ago, and has continued largely unimpeded and unabated ever since. “But,” you might say, “we can vote the bad guys out of office and all will be well again.” Unfortunately, we thought we had done that on several occasions, 1994 and the Contract with America, for instance, and 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016, too. Of all the candidates we elected in those years, Donald Trump and a handful of congressmen and senators are all that didn’t lie about who they really were and what they would do once in office. And while this patriotic minority has accomplished way more than anyone could have hoped for, we are still saddled with ObamaCare, out-of-control illegal immigration, a corrupt, disloyal, seditious Democrat Party, an education system that is in reality a Marxist-driven brainwashing and indoctrination machine, an entertainment industry churning out leftist propaganda designed to promote violence, drugs, promiscuous sex, class envy, and anti-capitalism, and a “news media” that actively and knowingly spews out a daily flood of vicious lies, aimed at creating racial hatred toward white people, and driving our legally and duly elected president from office.

We have shown, repeatedly, that we have the will to stand up against would-be oppressors If you had told someone back in the years after World War II that this would be the state of our country in the future, they would have said, “Never! Can’t happen in America!” Well, never is a long time, and we are paying the price for our complacency. The propaganda barrage from the left has reached a fever pitch, ever since We, the People, elected Donald Trump to Make America Great Again. They are so good at lying that they have convinced themselves that We, the People, are a minority and that most Americans are as deviant and delusional as they are. They are panicked by the acceptance of President Trump’s blunt un-PC language. They totally miss that people see The Donald as similar to the brilliant characters Rodney Dangerfield created, the un-PC nouveaux riche developers who couldn’t care less what the Establishment elitists think of them. They can’t grasp that We, the People, are still a majority in America and reject the elitist, totalitarian, collectivist police state that they so desperately want to impose on us all. We have shown, repeatedly, that we have the will to stand up against would-be oppressors. Our traditions and values, the American dream, our freedom and our Constitution are all worth fighting for. And while never is indeed a long time, we must never give in, NEVER surrender.

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”