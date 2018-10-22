New Health Options for Small-Business Employees

“This proposal would give millions of workers and their families more control over their health care. It also holds the promise of more-efficient health-care spending, expanded business growth, and higher wages.”— Click here to read more.

“Americans should have more options than one plan their employer selects for them. And they should be able to maintain their insurance when they change employers or exit the job market to raise a family or care for a sick loved one,” Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar write in The Wall Street Journal. “That’s why the administration is proposing a regulation that would create a new way for employers to provide health coverage for employees.”

During an interview with USA Today yesterday, President Donald Trump “vowed to send as many troops as necessary to the U.S.-Mexican border to block a growing caravan of Central American migrants, calling their trek ‘an assault on our country,’” David Jackson, Susan Page, and John Fritze report. “I think this could be a blessing in disguise because it shows how bad our laws are,” the President said aboard Air Force One. “The Democrats are responsible for that.”

The Investor’s Business Daily editorial board writes that Democrats have been trying to hide just how extreme their “Medicare for All” plan truly is. In fact, Democrats aren’t telling American families “anything about what ‘Medicare for All’ means. Probably because the plan would be the most radical socialization of health care on the planet.”

“Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered government support to efforts to open up Germany to U.S. gas, a key concession to President Trump as he tries to loosen Russia’s grip on Europe’s largest energy market,” Bojan Pancevski reports in The Wall Street Journal. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell responded to the news by saying, “We’re creating jobs and we’re also deepening the trans-Atlantic relationship. The U.S. is totally committed to bringing U.S. LNG to Europe and to Germany.”