WhatFinger

U.S. Natural Gas to Germany, Democrats' Medicare for All Plan, Troops on the U.S. Border

New Health Options for Small-Business Employees

By —— Bio and Archives--October 24, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

New Health Options for Small-Business Employees
“Americans should have more options than one plan their employer selects for them. And they should be able to maintain their insurance when they change employers or exit the job market to raise a family or care for a sick loved one,” Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and HHS Secretary Alex Azar write in The Wall Street Journal. “That’s why the administration is proposing a regulation that would create a new way for employers to provide health coverage for employees.”

“This proposal would give millions of workers and their families more control over their health care. It also holds the promise of more-efficient health-care spending, expanded business growth, and higher wages.”—Click here to read more.

During an interview with USA Today yesterday, President Donald Trump “vowed to send as many troops as necessary to the U.S.-Mexican border to block a growing caravan of Central American migrants, calling their trek ‘an assault on our country,’” David Jackson, Susan Page, and John Fritze report. “I think this could be a blessing in disguise because it shows how bad our laws are,” the President said aboard Air Force One. “The Democrats are responsible for that.”

The Investor’s Business Daily editorial board writes that Democrats have been trying to hide just how extreme their “Medicare for All” plan truly is. In fact, Democrats aren’t telling American families “anything about what ‘Medicare for All’ means. Probably because the plan would be the most radical socialization of health care on the planet.”

“Chancellor Angela Merkel has offered government support to efforts to open up Germany to U.S. gas, a key concession to President Trump as he tries to loosen Russia’s grip on Europe’s largest energy market,” Bojan Pancevski reports in The Wall Street Journal. U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell responded to the news by saying, “We’re creating jobs and we’re also deepening the trans-Atlantic relationship. The U.S. is totally committed to bringing U.S. LNG to Europe and to Germany.”

CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

West Wing Reads -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: