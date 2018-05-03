What the economy really needs is for more people to rejoin the workforce. That’s starting to happen, and that’s a very good thing. In the meantime, we’ll take the lowest number of people receiving unemployment benefits since 1973

New labor stats: Unemployment rolls lowest since 1973



As we always emphasize, this is only a part of the employment picture, but it’s an important part because it measures not just people who are unemployed, but people who are actually receiving government unemployment benefits as a result of being unemployed. That is not only an indicator of productivity but also of what it’s costing taxpayers to see these people not working. Unemployment benefits are generally administered by the states, although there is some federal money involved in funding it. You’ll recall that during times of high unemployment, Congress has been known to pass never-ending “extensions” of the standard 26-week limit on benefits, and that gets expensive to the taxpayers. At a time like this, an awful lot of other things are costing the taxpayers dearly, but this isn’t – at least in relative terms:

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended April 28, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Claims dropped to 209,000 in the prior week, which was the lowest level since December 1969. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 225,000 in the latest week. The labor market is considered to be near or at full employment. The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low of 4.1 percent, close to the Federal Reserve’s forecast of 3.8 percent by the end of this year. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged. The Fed said policymakers expected “economic activity will expand at a moderate pace in the medium term and labor market conditions will remain strong.” The Labor Department said claims for Maine and Colorado were estimated last week. It also said claims-taking procedures in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands had still not returned to normal after the territories were devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. The four-week moving average of initial claims, viewed as a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 7,750 to 221,500 last week, the lowest level since March 1973.

A few things to note: The 4.1 percent figure is the U-3 unemployment rate, which doesn’t count people who have dropped out of the workforce. Those people don’t apply for unemployment benefits, but neither do they apply for jobs. The U-6 unemployment rate, which does count those people, is at 8 percent. That’s an 11-year low, and it indicates many who had dropped out of the workforce are coming back, but there’s still a difference of nearly 4 percent between the two figures. When that gap narrows, then a low U-3 like 4.1 percent will be closer to the impressive number it appears to be on first glance. It’s not as if unemployment was 10 percent when Obama left office, although it did get that high less than a year into his presidency and it took a long time for it to come back down. It was below 5 when Trump was sworn in, and he’s continued to preside over a very tight labor market. One of the reasons for that is that Obama’s policies disincentivized so many people against working, which is why labor force participation hit its lowest rate since the Carter Administration when he was in office. What the economy really needs is for more people to rejoin the workforce. That’s starting to happen, and that’s a very good thing. In the meantime, we’ll take the lowest number of people receiving unemployment benefits since 1973, and hope that it stays that way.

