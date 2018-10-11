New O’Keefe sting: Phil Bredesen’s own staffers say their boss is lying to the ‘ignorant’ people of Tennessee

This time, the subject is Will Stewart, a field organizer for Tennessee Democrat Phil Bredesen. You may know Bredesen better as “that guy Taylor Swift endorsed” and one of the only Democrat candidates who were willing to openly support the Kavanaugh confirmation.

Well, well, well. Look who’s back. James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas outfit have released a new video.

Bredesen claimed that, if he was already in office, he would have joined Republicans with a “yes” vote.

Unfortunately, as you’ll seen in the video, his own staff says he’s lying. Stewart admits that Bredesen’s support is a ruse, designed to ensure a political boost in a state that was overwhelmingly pro-Kavanaugh. He goes on to suggest that this strategy works because the voters of Tennessee are “ignorant.”

One of Bredesen’s other staffers, Maria Amalla, goes a bit further. She admits that their campaign can’t quite get over the electoral hump, and they’re hoping the fake Kavanaugh support will help…

“He thinks that like we’re down like half a point right now. It’s like really close and we’re losing by a point or two. So, he thinks that if like by saying this he’s appealing to more moderate republicans and he’ll get more of them to vote for us.”

Here’s the video:









The sad thing is that none of this is surprising anymore. We know this is how they think, we know they can’t get elected without lying about their intentions, and we know that – behind closed doors – they despise the very voters they court.

Honestly, the only shocking thing is that they’re still stupid enough to say it all out loud.