New Right Track/Wrong Track poll is terrible news for Democrats

Be aware that I don’t mean “hysterical” as in “funny.” Nor do I mean “hysterical” as in “they’re getting a little wild.” I mean “hysterical” as in the kind of full-blown, 24/7, hair-pulling histrionics that you see in Ghostbusters crowd scenes where the Stay-Puft Marshmallow man is marching through Manhattan.

If you pay any attention to the liberal media, or Democrat talking heads, you’d think the end is nigh. They claim The United States is in decline – a racist, misogynist, paranoid mass of scar tissue that could tear itself apart at any moment. Since the election, they’ve become hysterical as they try to one-up their usual level of fear-mongering and race-baiting.

They’ve come completely unhinged because they have no idea how to fight what’s happening to their ideology. Democrats desperately need people to believe things are awful, so they can exploit that concern. Bad news, Democrats, the usual stuff’s not working….

Forty-two percent (42%) of Likely U.S. Voters now think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 25. The national telephone survey of 2,500 Likely Voters was conducted by Rasmussen Reports from May 21-25, 2018. The margin of sampling error for the survey is +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

That’s right. According to Rasmussen, the Right Track / Wrong Track poll has some devastating news for Dems hoping to sell America on the existence of its own implosion. People simply aren’t buying into their collective panic attack.

If you’re inclined to say “42% ain’t so hot,” consider that the “Right Track” percentage spent almost the entirety of the Obama administration in the mid-twenties to low-thirties after bottoming out at a dismal 14% in 2011.

In other words, things are looking up and people are responding. That’s a hard pill to swallow if your party’s very existence is built on the notion that everything is awful….