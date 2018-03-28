New Strzok-Page text indicate coordination between Obama WH, FBI, CIA, Harry Reid at launch of Probe

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--March 29, 2018
It’s getting hard to keep track of all the lies Democrats have told about the investigation into supposed “Russian collusion” with the Trump campaign. From the origins of “the dossier,” to the FISA application, to the whole wiretapping scandal the falsehoods, half-truths, and untenable innuendo has been piling up for over a year. To keep track of them all, you’d need one of those crazy conspiracy theorist walls with red string connecting all the players.
Perhaps the oldest of these lies is that the previous administration had nothing to do with any of it. We were supposed to believe that the Obama White House was 100% hands-off, knew little or nothing of what was being investigated, and had no intention of influencing the process in any way. That narrative began to collapse almost immediately, when it became clear that Loretta Lynch was - at the very least - ordering Comey to soften his language in order to protect Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
Then came the infamous tarmac meeting and everything started to spiral out of control.
Now congressional investigators have uncovered new text messages by everyone’s favorite Trump-hating FBI agent lovebirds, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. They “strongly suggest” that The Obama White House, the CIA, the FBI, and top level Dems like Harry Reid were ALL coordinating their efforts behind the scenes…
The investigators say the information provided to Fox News “strongly” suggests coordination between former President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, then-Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, and CIA Director John Brennan — which they say would “contradict” the Obama administration’s public stance about its hand in the process.
Page texted Strzok on Aug. 2, 2016, saying: “Make sure you can lawfully protect what you sign. Just thinking about congress, foia, etc. You probably know better than me.”
A text message from Strzok to Page on Aug. 3 described former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as being concerned with “information control” related to the initial investigation into the Trump campaign. According to a report from the New York Times, Brennan was sent to Capitol Hill around the same time to brief members of Congress on the possibility of election interference.
Days later, on Aug. 8, 2016, Strzok texted Page: “Internal joint cyber cd intel piece for D, scenesetter for McDonough brief, Trainor [head of FBI cyber division] directed all cyber info be pulled. I’d let Bill and Jim hammer it out first, though it would be best for D to have it before the Wed WH session.”
In the texts, “D” referred to FBI Director James Comey, and and “McDonough” referred to Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, the GOP investigators said.
The congressional investigators pointed out to Fox News that the CIA and FBI are supposed to be “independent agencies,” and noted that “coordination between political actors at the White House and investigators would be inappropriate,” raising questions about the level of involvement of Obama White House officials.
So, where does Harry Reid come into this? Well, he was in direct contact with CIA Director Brennan and James Comey.
…on August 25, 2016, Brennan went to Capitol Hill to brief Harry Reid — and it was unclear whether FBI officials attended the briefing, a congressional source told Fox News. The New York Times first reported on Reid’s letter to Comey on Aug. 29, 2016.
The following day, Aug. 30, 2016, Page texted Strzok: “Here we go,” sending a link to the Times report titled, “Harry Reid Cites Evidence of Russian Tampering in U.S. Vote and seeks FBI inquiry.”
Strzok replied: “D [Comey] said at am brief that Reid called him and told him he would be sending a letter.”
Congressional investigators suggested that the Reid letter possibly provided “cover” for the fact that the FBI and Justice Department had already begun investigating the Trump campaign in mid-July on what they called “questionable ethical and legal grounds.”
Now, to be fair, there’s nothing here that any sane person couldn’t have surmised before. As I said above, the evidence of shady dealings on the part of the Obama administration and its DOJ surrogates has been piling up for years. However, it’s nice to see something concrete to put the lie to Obama’s official stance. It’s starting to feel like the truth is finally - albeit slowly - being dragged into the light.
Newly uncovered texts between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page suggest possible coordination early in the Trump-Russia investigation pic.twitter.com/RgytgYLaw2— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 29, 2018
