NEW SURVEY AFFIRMS MORE AMERICANS SUPPORT GUN RIGHTS, NOTES CCRKBA

BELLEVUE, WA – A new Washington Post-ABC News survey revealing support for Second Amendment protection has risen by 9 percent, while support for new gun control laws has declined 7 percent, shows Americans are waking up to the importance of gun ownership, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today.

“This public awakening to the importance of protecting the right to own a firearm may be largely due to the energetic advertising campaigns we, and our sister organization, the Second Amendment Foundation, have been conducting over the past three months,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “We have reached scores of millions of Americans with more than 1,000 TV spots, and at least 9 million more people through digital advertising, and tens of millions more via email and text messaging.”

The new poll follows two other important surveys this month—by Rasmussen Reports and McLaughlin & Associates—that show a majority of American voters prefer enforcement of existing gun laws over adoption of new gun control measures. The McLaughlin survey, commissioned by SAF, revealed more than 72 percent of Americans support the right to keep and bear arms. Over 73 percent agree the Second Amendment is one of our most important and cherished rights protected by the U.S. Constitution, Gottlieb noted.

“It may have come as a surprise to the Washington Post and ABC News to see increasing support for gun rights,” Gottlieb observed, “but it appears our public education effort is working. We’ve been warning Americans about the serious threats from the Biden-Harris administration and Capitol Hill anti-gunners against their constitutional rights, and the people have listened.”

He said next week, between CCRKBA and SAF, the organizations will be running 115 spots on more than a dozen national networks including CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business, One America News Network, Destination America, Bloomberg, BBC America, the Investigation Discovery Channel, American Heroes Channel, SYFY (Science Fiction), TLC (The Learning Channel), TruTV, DirecTV, The Weather Channel, HLN, Dish TV, CNBC, the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel.

“These surveys show Americans are getting wise to failures of gun control and the importance of gun ownership at a time when the far Left wants to defund and disband police agencies, and the Biden-Harris administration wants to ban guns and erode the Second Amendment,” Gottlieb said. “We’re standing in their way.”