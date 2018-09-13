New U.S. Census report: Trump economy is lifting fortunes of Americans at every income level

This is consistent with what we told you last week about wage growth picking up with job growth. When labor is in high demand and short supply, as is the case right now, it’s only a matter of time before wages rise. And once that starts, you’ll see what Ronald Reagan said about a growing economy proven true: A rising tide lifts all boats.

But every time free-market policies are proposed, the left screams that it will “favor the rich” and screw the poor, which makes no sense if you understand anything about economics. People get wealthy via capital formation, not by taking money from people who don’t have any in the first place. But in order to understand that, you have to want to understand it rather than simply go around spewing political talking points. The left has no such interest, which is why they’ve continued to scream that the Trump tax cuts are somehow a stab in the back to the poor and the middle class.

And that means this news will complicate their lives considerably: