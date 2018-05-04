New Utah State University Study helps cities budget for Water Main Breaks



New data from Utah State University Buried Structures Laboratory quantifies water main breaks by pipe material type, helping towns and cities across Canada and the U.S. predict their costs in the future. Since their ground breaking study in 2012, Dr. Steve Folkman has found break rates increased 27% in 5 years and even more troublesome, the replacement rate is not keeping up with the deterioration rate. For a copy of the report, click here: For the report in French, click here: