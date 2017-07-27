This isn't a "New Way"--it's the wrong way, and it's the deceptive way. Kristen Olsen, Chad Mayes and Arnold Schwarzenegger need to GO-A-WAY. Opposing President Donald Trump, who has adopted and acted on a far more conservative platform than they eve

'New Way California:' Wrong Way, Deceptive Way



An odd group of Never-Trump Republican centrists and political has-beens who formed “New Way California” earlier this year, claim New Way is needed because they are “committed to policies that increase opportunities for all Californians.” What they are committed to is remaining in power, even if that means being subservient to the Democrat Party and leftism. In June I wrote “New Way California is Wrong Way.”

Remember what I warned in my recent book, “California’s War Against Donald Trump: Who Wins? Who Loses?” that rather than working on fixing their own failing state, California politicians would do much better for the state by dropping the hostility and political grandstanding. Chad Mayes started “New Way California” after he was forced to step down as the Minority Leader of the Assembly Republican Caucus in 2017 after helping Democrats acquire the needed Republican votes to further California’s climate change, cap and trade program. In other words, he sold out his own Party. Mayes has support from Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former presidential candidate and current Ohio governor John Kasich, and former State Assembly Minority Leader Kristin Olsen. In a guest commentary in Cal Matters, Olsen offered a pathetic, self-serving assessment of the future of the California GOP, never acknowledging her own role in its demise. In “My turn: GOP is dead in California. A new way must rise,” Olsen blames President Donald Trump “and his brand of national politics today,” never offering a detail about how Trump is responsible for the fallen CAGOP, as he was only elected in 2016, while Olsen has been in public office since 2005. Blaming Donald Trump has become a one-size-fits-all excuse for the people who are actually responsible for failing California and the Republican Party. New Way is promoting compromise, and expects to “increase opportunities” through compromise ‚Äî ironic because compromise in politics never means the Left gives something up in negotiations. It’s only Republicans who are expected to do the compromising. And that is because this is a group of “centrists.” Centrists “avoid major social change or extreme political ideas,” and largely stand for nothing other than being a part of something—which explains Mayes’ sell-out on cap and trade… he didn’t have the spine to stand up to Democrats any more than former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger did when he signed AB 32.

“Californians deserve elected leaders who understand civil discourse and servant leadership will make our government more responsive and improve the lives of all Californians,” New Way says. Olsen lists Republican principles while denying that these are also Trump’s: “We believed in lifting people up out of poverty by giving them robust and free economic opportunities and by providing a world-class education. We stood for giving people the freedom to run their own lives and businesses without undue government interference.” These principles are alive in every Republican voter in California, and throughout the country. “We’re lifting up forgotten communities, creating exciting new opportunities, and helping every American find their path to the American Dream ‚Äî the dream of a great job, a safe home, and a better life for their children,” President Donald Trump said in January. How is that “ideological extremism,” unless like the members of New Way California, you are an insufferable elitist who wants to keep the lower income workers and poor households right where they are? Mayes, Olsen and Schwarzenegger failed the people of California, and failed to uphold Republican principles. Mayes and Olsen also failed to keep their private lives and politics separated: “Remember that Chad Mayes was the Republican Assembly Leader, and Kristen Olsen was the immediate past Republican Assembly Leader, and the Vice Chairwoman of the California Republican Party. Their affair was exposed after Olsen’s estranged husband Rod wrote and sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, demanding an investigation into the affair and alleging tax dollars were used in the affair and cover up of it. As I wrote one year ago, ‘This is where their personal lives intersected with politics and policy impacting millions of Californians.’” “The Mayes/Olsen affair likely affected the cap and trade policy Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Gov. Jerry Brown wanted passed—and Mayes got to keep his phony-baloney job.”

CA needs a viable second party. That is no longer the GOP. Not easy for me to say, but it’s true. For more, read my op-ed: https://t.co/gzsCgyxmyw via @calmatters — Kristin Olsen (@KristinOlsenCA) November 13, 2018 “Millions of Californians, millions of Americans, want and deserve leaders who will shake up establishments and help those who have felt ignored for far too long,” Olsen said in her op ed. She, Mayes and Schwarzenegger had the chance to “shake up establishments” but failed to do so, and not one of these narcissists is capable of admitting they failed, lied and betrayed. Malignant narcissists have a complete lack of self-awareness and empathy for others. Grandiose narcissists have an inherent belief in their own superiority, and are found glorifying themselves in the media and on social media. Still not sure? Olsen summed up her op ed: “For Republicans, the first step is to acknowledge that we have a serious internal problem. Ignoring the toxicity is not enough, as California’s election results demonstrate. We must call it out and model a different and better way because that’s what our fellow Californians deserve.” After saying “one party rule is not good for any community, state or nation,” Olsen manages to avoid discussing policy, and instead argues that Republicans must collude compromise with Democrats, rather than act as an opposition party. This isn’t a “New Way”—it’s the wrong way, and it’s the deceptive way. Kristen Olsen, Chad Mayes and Arnold Schwarzenegger need to GO-A-WAY. Opposing President Donald Trump, who has adopted and acted on a far more conservative platform than they ever did, is the wrong way.

Katy Grimes