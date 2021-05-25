New York Times and Washington Post bash Israel with false claims

The New York Times and the Washington Post have once again engaged in Israel bashing—spewing out fake maps and phony history about Israel, its origins and indeed its continued existence as the Jewish National Home—first articulated in the League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and confirmed in article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The Washington Post’s Glen Kessler—described as The Fact Checker —to his credit—was quick to point out the falsehoods in the maps “ that showed a shrinking map of Palestine, from the borders of the British mandate for Palestine in 1947 to areas that would be under Palestinian control after adoption of a recent [Trump—ed] peace plan.” .

Kessler informed readers that:

“Patrick Healy, deputy opinion editor of the [New York] Times, issued a statement saying “it was not meant to be a literal, factual map ... this was an illustration conveying a sense of shrinking space for Palestinians. It is art.”

But obviously wanting to show up its’ arch competitor’s anti-Israel bias—Kessler then pointed out:

“Still, a version of this map has been circulating for almost 20 years, supposedly showing how “Historic Palestine” had been taken over by Israel. As a technical matter, the map is a confusing mélange of images: it includes something that did not exist (Palestinian control over all the territory), something that did not happen (the proposed United Nations partition) and something odd (pre-1967 occupations by Jordan and Egypt are depicted as Palestinian-controlled).”

Fake maps such as these have been reproduced all over the media, internet and in textbooks published by respected publishers for decades.

McGraw Hill Publishing—in 2016—withdrew from sale and trashed unsold copies of one such textbook - Global Politics: Engaging a Complex World —containing these maps: