New York Times super-impressed by Bowl Cut Jr.‘s big diplomatic debut



Did you think the media would retreat and do some serious soul-searching after they embarrassed themselves at the Olympics by slobbering all over the sister of North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un? Did you think they would step back, take a look at what they’d done, and realize how wrong they’d been to glamourize a woman who was complicit in the mass murder and torture of thousands - and the complete oppression and de facto imprisonment of millions? Of course they wouldn’t. Not only will they not retreat from it, they’re going to double down and start hero-worshipping the chief tyrant himself.

Kim Jong Un is a brutal despot who orders the execution of anyone he considers even the mildest rival. If you’re lucky, you’ll just be sentenced to decades in a hard-labor camp where you will slowly starve to death. If he’s really trying to make a point, you’ll execute you in a stadium with thousands watching, or he’ll feed you to starving dogs. He continually tests nuclear missiles and threatens to launch them at the United States. And he continually breaks the occasional promises he makes to stop or pull back on any of this. He is an evil, brutal, horrible man. But he does have one thing going for him that the media love: He can’t stand Donald Trump. Nothing is more important than that, so when he made his “diplomatic debut” this week during talks with his South Korean counterparts, the New York Times couldn’t gush enough: Mr. Kim, who is just 34, surprised the much older South Korean diplomats not only by accepting joint South Korean-United States military drills but also by expressing his willingness to start negotiations with Washington on ending his nuclear weapons program. He also told them he would suspend all nuclear and ballistic missile tests while talks were underway. It was an eye-catching debut for Mr. Kim in international diplomacy. It was also a remarkable shift coming from Mr. Kim just months after he raised fears of war on the Korean Peninsula by launching a barrage of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests. Considered by many to be a ruthless dictator with a reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons, Mr. Kim was now breaking the usual protocols in hosting the South Korean envoys, who came to appeal to him to change course.

For the first time, the South Korean officials were invited into the headquarters of Mr. Kim’s ruling Workers’ Party, where he maintains an office. He beamed across the negotiating table, while the South Korean officials appeared to hang on his every word. His wife, Ri Sol-ju, was the first North Korean first lady to be introduced to South Korean guests. When it was time for the guests to leave after more than four hours of talking and dining, Mr. Kim walked them out and sent them off with smiles and waves. “As a leader of a rogue state, he is a tough case to deal with,” said Kim Sung-han, a former vice foreign minister of South Korea who teaches at Korea University in Seoul, the South’s capital. “He has the guts but also is very strong in details. He is ambitious and has a desire to win.” His father, Kim Jong-il, ruled North Korea as a secretive and dour dictator until his death in 2011. The younger Mr. Kim, who attended a Swiss boarding school, has cast himself as a smiling, outgoing and youthful leader even as he has consolidated his totalitarian power with bloody purges of elites. This week, he played the seasoned diplomat by presiding over a roomful of reverential negotiators from the South — a point the North’s propaganda-filled state media did not miss in highlighting with front-page articles and large color photographs. Mr. Kim is set to travel to the border with South Korea for a summit meeting in late April with the South’s president, Moon Jae-in. So Bowl Cut Jr. shows up for the meeting, smiles, shakes hands, poses for pictures and indicates his openness to do everything his South Korean counterparts want him to do. That’s all you need to earn a five-star review of “eye-catching” from the New York Times? Maybe the Times editors could check a little history of this regime. When backed into a corner, they always indicate their openness to pull back on their nuclear development. They always say they’re willing to talk. They always offer to make a deal. And they never deliver anything they promise.

Continued below... The Bush Administration learned this the hard way when they decided in 2008 to remove North Korea from its list of terror-sponsoring states in exchange for promises on the nuclear program. I guess GWB wanted to believe he had actually accomplished something toward the imperative of stopping the Norks from becoming a nuclear state, so he let Condoleezza Rice talk him into believing one of Kim Jong Il’s empty promises was worth something. It wasn’t. How many missile tests later do we see the clarity of that? But if you’re Bowl Cut Jr. and you want to win rave reviews from the western press, why not show up and put on a performance like this? As his sister showed at the Olympics, it’s apparently that easy to fool American journalists into believing you’re impressive and sincere. They don’t even care if you keep feeding back to the dogs back home, as long as you put on a good show and keep taking shots at Trump. About which: Trump recently announced some of the toughest economic sanctions on North Korea in decades. The restrictions he announced will make it much more difficult for the Norks to get the money they need to operate their murderous regime. That’s why Bowl Cut Jr. is putting on this Vaudeville act. He’s going to promise everything the west wants in exchange for an easing of the sanctions, and then as soon as the sanctions are lifted, he will break every promise. How do I know that? Because it’s what he, his father and his grandfather have always done. Unless he agrees to the complete dismantling of all nuclear operations, with unlimited inspection and verification by the United States any time we want, it would be completely insane to let up even a little on the pressure. The only good outcome is one that sees him dead or behind bars, and Korea reunified under the current regime governing South Korea. But don’t tell that to the New York Times. They’re too busy going gaga over a mass murderer, all because he and they share a common enemy.

