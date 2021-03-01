"It does not take a majority to prevail... but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men." ~ Samuel Adams

News Flash! We Have Term Limits

American patriots, the time has come where we all need to get our heads wrapped around the reality of the moment. We have and continue to play mind games with ourselves and it is hurting our culture, our society, and our America mightily. It is time to just say NO to our elected officials. For most of the last 240 years we have taken the easy way out with our elected officials by repeatedly re-electing them time after time. We have mind tricked ourselves into believing the person I support is good, but the other person is bad. I hope we are waking up to the reality that after one or two terms nearly all of them are bad. Incumbents spent too much of their time focused on re-election and finding the money (too often corrupt money) to do it.



Looking primarily at the U.S. Congress, there are two levels of corruption that must be dealt with individually. The first is the elected officials themselves. These are the people we have control over at every election. Of course, we know it is very unlikely that We the People will ever succeed in getting them to break their own “rice bowl.” The Congress will never pass a bill to limit their own terms, so please, just give up on that fantasy! It is nearly as unlikely that a Constitutional Convention to address the issue will happen anytime soon either.

Professional staffers that pass from politician to politician We the People are going to have to take on this task at the local level on a nationwide basis. There simply is no other viable solution that can happen in a timely manner. We the People have the power of term limits, if we will cowboy up and accept that responsibility. Starting in 2022, we have to remove every elected official that has served two or more terms, PERIOD. The corrupt system that is the sewer of Washington D.C. depends on turning Senators and Congressmen corrupt with money. In too many cases they succeed, and then they own our elected representatives from that day forward. The longer they are in office, the more corrupt money they accept. If you doubt me, answer me this: How can these elected officials become millionaires while in office? Follow the money!



In our own party, we must begin to routinely primary out our own incumbents. The few truly good guys/gals will find another way to serve the people, if that is their desire. The ones prone to corruption will move in some other direction. We the People must remove our own elected officials from the temptation of corruption by Big Money. We must also work just as hard to remove the corrupt politicians of the opposing party. This is the easier of the two jobs. We must face both jobs fearlessly and focus our efforts on the idea of minimizing corruption of our own state’s elected officials. It is a necessary step to totally shift the historic and philosophical mind set of our party. In addition, the historic party infrastructure may have to be changed to accomplish this mission. However, if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, we will only get what we’ve gotten in the past. Only We the People can fix what’s broken!



The second element of the fix needed in Washington D.C. is to terminate the professional staffers that pass from politician to politician when newly elected officials show up to occupy their new office. These are the minions of professionals who scurry around the halls of the Capitol Building making sure their guy/gal is getting connected to the “right” people. The “right” people being the people that control and disperse the Big Money graft. These professional staffers serve as the pimps between the money and your state’s elected representative. A freshman Congressman or Senator can trust these people about the same as President Trump did the Deep State operatives that were undercover in his administration. Most congressional staffers are not there to keep politicians honest.

Flush the professional D.C. sewer staffers The second reason these people need to be flushed out of the system is because they are the individuals working with the Big Money lobbyists to insert all the “pork” in otherwise valuable legislation. If you have ever wondered how something completely unrelated to the title of a bill ended up in the bill, these are the folks responsible. Once again, follow the money! The best staffers get his/her guy/gal the most money.



When We the People select a new person to represent us, we need to have them commit to taking only their own staff from their own state back to Washington D.C. to represent their state. Flush the professional D.C. sewer staffers.



Be prepared for arguments about the fact these home state staffers don’t know how things work in Washington. Exactly! We want honest people; we don’t want people that become part of that corrupt system. There will be arguments that Congress will not get as much done with a staff that doesn’t know how Washington works. Exactly! We only want Congress doing what is enumerated in the United States Constitution. Not only do WE the People want to confine them to the authority authorized in the Constitution, We the People also want them to cease and desist all historic activities where the Congress and the President have exceeded their Constitutional authority in the past.



“It does not take a majority to prevail… but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.” ~ Samuel Adams Is this a lofty goal? As often said on Rowan and Martin’s Laugh In (1960s TV), “You can bet your sweet bippy on it.” It will take 1,000,000 American patriots to believe deeply enough that it can be done and then be their local spark plug for the effort. I’m confident the 70,000,000 people that believe in making America great again will come along in this effort.

