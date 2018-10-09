Nikki Haley resigns as United Nations Ambassador

UPDATE: Haley will leave at the end of the year. The reasons are still a mystery.

Whoa. This was unexpected. President Trump has accepted Nikk Haley’s resignation from her position as United Nations Ambassador. There will be an official announcement shortly.

Via Axios:

President Trump has accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation as UN Ambassador, according to two sources briefed on their conversation. The timing of her departure is still unclear, the president promised a “big announcement” with her at 10:30 a.m. What we’re hearing: Haley discussed her resignation with Trump last week when she visited him at the White House, these sources said. Her news shocked a number of senior foreign policy officials in the Trump administration. Background: Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, was easily confirmed four days after President Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

So far, no reason has been given, and no replacement has been suggested. The 10:30 AM announcement is open to the press, so we may get some answers then.

President Trump and Ambassador Nikki Haley will meet in the Oval Office at 10:30am this morning. This event will be open to the pool. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 9, 2018



We’ll update when we know more.