Nikki Haley to Leave Post as U.S. Ambassador to the UN

President Trump confirmed on Tuesday that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is resigning from that post and leaving the Trump administration at the end of this year. He praised Ambassador Haley as a “very special” person who had helped him solve “a lot of problems.” The reason for Ambassador Haley’s resignation remains unclear as of the writing of this article. However, President Trump said that she had told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off.

Nikki Haley has been one of the greatest and most courageous UN ambassadors that the United States has ever had. She has stood up for America and its national sovereignty without any apology, even if it meant going against the latest instances of so-called “international community consensus.” She strongly defended Israel and helped to begin chipping away at the UN’s inherent bias against the Jewish state. Ambassador Haley has spoken out forcefully against Russian aggression and deceit in various speeches at the UN Security Council. And she has made it one of her top priorities to expose the Iranian regime’s malignant behavior, including its use of terrorist proxies to sow mayhem in the Middle East and beyond and its ballistic missile program in violation of a UN Security Council resolution. She has explained and strongly defended the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the United States from the loophole-ridden nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to re-impose sanctions on the Iranian regime.

At the same time, Ambassador Haley has proven her negotiating skills, which eluded her Obama era predecessors. She was instrumental in negotiating the tough UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea that have played a major role in North Korea’s decision to pursue negotiations on denuclearization and to suspend its nuclear bomb and ballistic missile tests. Not content with words on paper, she has doggedly sought to keep the pressure on Russia and China to strictly enforce the sanctions.

Upon entering UN headquarters for the first time in January 2017 as the Trump administration’s UN ambassador, Nikki Haley told reporters, “you are going to see a change in the way we do business.” She added that the Trump administration “is prepared and ready to go in – to have me go in, look at the UN, and everything that’s working, we’re going to make it better; everything that’s not working, we’re going to try and fix; and anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with.” Ambassador Haley made it clear that the administration would be “taking names” of “those who don’t have our back.” She has more than kept her word.