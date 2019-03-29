We will never concur that prayer in “Jesus Name” is Islamophobic in this nation

No--Muslim Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell--We are Not Ashamed of Christian Prayers!

In the Pennsylvania capitol at Harrisburg, on her first day in office, Rep. Movita Johnson—Harrell, a Muslim woman, threw a hissy fit at her political comrades in the house for the leading prayer offered and read by GOP Rep. Stephanie Borowicz. Some in the Democratic Party agreed that Christian prayers are Islamophobic and gave tacit support to Movita’s whining.

With only one Muslim Rep in the House and on only her first day in office the Democrats are using the worn out and now almost meaningless PC catchword—‘Islamophobic’ to stir the pot and frustrate the peace and unity of the body politic in the Keystone State. Christian prayers have been offered in the state house of U.S. states multiple thousands of times since this country began, how is it, that they are now labeled - “Islamophobic?” In truth they are not and will never be Islamophobic, but America’s politicians and some Christians are wimping out for fear of being labeled Islamophobic. We don’t fear Islam, but we are ever so cautious of a religion whose main doctrinal statement as extracted from the Quran is to kill Jews and anyone else who does not take to becoming a Muslim. Among the many freedoms afforded to Americans is the freedom to follow our conscience in our religious beliefs. We want to choose based on what our conscience will allow. What Islam allows is beyond the conscience for most Americans and almost all true Christians. Some of the things we cannot allow are; Honor killings

Female genital mutilation

Killing Jews

Hating Jews

Killing non-believers

Destroying other nations to bring in Islam

Violent actions against un-armed men women and children

People like Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib may have slipped into office under the whacky democrat climate of hatred for republican and conservative causes and people, but it is doubtful that we will all bow to Allah anytime soon. Too many of us are altogether in agreement with Salman Rushdie when it comes to the source of the Quran and the religion that it spawned. We also agree with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who just days ago answered Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with this reply: “The reason Americans love Israel, is not because they want our money, it’s because they share our values. It’s because America and Israel share a love of freedom and democracy.” We will never concur that prayer in “Jesus Name” is Islamophobic in this nation. We are never ashamed of Jesus or his name—as disciples we are guided by all the teachings of Christ and among them is this powerful admonition. “Whosoever therefore shall be ashamed of me and of my words in this adulterous and sinful generation; of him also shall the Son of man be ashamed, when he cometh in the glory of his Father with the holy angels.” (Mt 8: 38) Related:

Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.