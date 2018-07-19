“No One Left to Lie to” — & Will Obama Be Deposed?

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--July 19, 2018
In this episode of “On Watch,” Judicial Watch Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell dives into the ongoing saga of FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, lovers embroiled in the controversial Clinton email and Trump/Russia collusion investigations.
Also–when will Obama be deposed over what he knew and when with respect to both investigations?
