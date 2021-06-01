Not a Sympathetic Figure!

New Orleans: So the big, bad woman killer in the Portia Pollock tragedy was waiting at his mommy’s house yesterday for a ride to turn himself in- according to his mother in a media interview.

Fortunately, NOPD officers and deputy US marshals were able to give him a ride to the Orleans Parish Justice Center for booking.

This failed “man” is a member of my generation. This fact alone establishes he was more than old enough to understand how wrong this was. Political enablers of violent crime often use youth as an (empty) excuse.