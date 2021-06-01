Not a Sympathetic Figure!

By Nadra Enzi ——Bio and Archives--June 12, 2021
Guns-Crime-Terror-Security | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
New Orleans: So the big, bad woman killer in the Portia Pollock tragedy was waiting at his mommy’s house yesterday for a ride to turn himself in- according to his mother in a media interview.
Fortunately, NOPD officers and deputy US marshals were able to give him a ride to the Orleans Parish Justice Center for booking.
This failed “man” is a member of my generation. This fact alone establishes he was more than old enough to understand how wrong this was. Political enablers of violent crime often use youth as an (empty) excuse.
Killing a Black woman beloved by every demographic in our community for her car is UNACCEPTABLE!!!
Just like every other murder.
After reading an interview with his mother, I wonder if liberal interests will attempt to cool outrage from our majority leftist neighbors by painting this 48 year old career violent criminal as a sympathetic figure, victimized by gale forces beyond his pitiful control?
Of course they will.
He stabbed a woman to death for an inanimate object and left a gaping wound in the collective heart of this city.
Cap Black.
<em>Nadra Enzi aka Cap Black is a contributor to Canada Free Press, a security writer on touchy topics and an anti-crime activist. Cap Black is here!
Greetings fellow hostages from the ‘hood Conservative!!
Nadra Enzi aka Cap Blackcfp:
@rightistbro on Instagram and Twitter.
$Rightistbro on Cash App.