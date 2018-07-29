Nothing new: Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, ‘let’s raise taxes to pay for all this free-but-not-free’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 30, 2018
Democrats love to portray Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as something new. She’s not just a socialist, she’s the “young fresh face of her party.” She’s the “future” of the Democratic movement. She’s the great left-wing hope that will fill the coffers, excite voters, dethrone moderates, and usher in a new, glorious, era of not-quite-Marxism-but-really-Marxism.
Never mind that she admits she has no idea what she’s talking about, she’s “special” or something.
The problem is that she’s offering virtually nothing special. In fact, she’s saying all the things we’ve heard a hundred times before from a hundred different Democrats. Her plans for “free” health care, “free” education, 100% renewable energy, and astronomical minimum wages are all part of the same plan we’ve been offered, over and over, since FDR was in office. She wants to repeal tax cuts, raise taxes, and divert military spending away from defense and into social programs. It is, in a very literal sense, nothing new.
Asked by the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah “How do you pay for all of these ideas?” She replied with the same boiler plate we’ve heard for over a hundred years.
“This is an excellent, excellent question. And, in fact there’s a lot of the back-of-the-envelope stuff based on our values. So, for example, I sat down with a Nobel Prize economist last week – I can’t believe I can say that, it’s really weird – but one of the things that we saw is, if people pay their fair share, if corporations and the ultra wealthy – for example, as Warren Buffett likes to say, if he paid as much as his secretary paid, if he paid a 15 percent tax rate ….if we reverse the tax bill but raised our corporate tax rate to 28 percent, which is not even as high as it was before, if we do those two things and close some of those loopholes, that’s $2 trillion right there. That’s $2 trillion in ten years, and one of the wide estimates is that it’s going to take $3 – $4 trillion to transition us to 100 percent renewable energy economy.
So we have $2 trillion from folks paying their fair share, which they weren’t paying before the Trump tax bill. They weren’t paying that before the Trump tax bill. If we get people to pay their fair share, that’s $2 trillion in ten years. Now, if we implement a carbon tax on top of that so that, so that we can transition and financially incentivize people away from fossil fuels, if we implement a carbon tax, that’s an additional amount of a large amount of revenue that we can have.
Then, the last key, which is extremely important, is re-prioritization. Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for! They’re, like, ‘we don’t want another fighter jet!’ Like, they’re, like, ‘don’t give us another nuclear bomb,’ you know? They didn’t even ask for it, and we gave it to them. So a lot of what we need to do is re-prioritize what we want accomplish as a nation.
That’s a very long, very fancy, way of saying: “tax the living hell out of everyone, and cut the military budget.”
In other words, she wants to do what liberals have been trying to do since the very dawn of liberalism.
Interestingly enough, we heard almost the very same thing this weekend from the gift that keeps on giving Maxine Waters.
On Sunday, she appeared on MSNBC where she told everyone that, if Democrats get elected in the Fall, they’ll get rid of the “Donald Trump Tax Scam.” That’s a phrase that decrepit Dems like Waters and Nancy Pelosi have apparently focus-tested, and decided they’d apply to the recent GOP tax cuts that have done so much to spur the current economic growth.
As Waters Puts it:
“Of course, the economy has improved, and of course, he would like to take credit for all of that. But in the final analysis, when this country understands and feels what has been done with the ‘tax scam’ and what that’s going to do for our deficit in this country, it’s going to be reversed. A combination of the tax scam and the tariffs will undermine all that has been done in the economy that was started by Obama.”
You can watch Waters babble over at The Daily Caller. It’s barely coherent, so we won’t bother to repost it here. Suffice it to say that, if you vote for Democrats in the fall, they’re promising to raise your taxes. They’re telling you that they intend to reverse the economic gains the country has made in the last two years, and they are vowing to undo the most popular efforts of Trump administration.
Even if you’re a person who doesn’t like President Trump, the polling suggests you’re pretty happy with his economic efforts. How insane is it that the only articulated Democratic plan is the destruction of the one thing that Americans overwhelmingly support?
