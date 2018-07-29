Nothing new: Ocasio-Cortez, Maxine Waters, ‘let’s raise taxes to pay for all this free-but-not-free’

Democrats love to portray Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as something new. She’s not just a socialist, she’s the “young fresh face of her party.” She’s the “future” of the Democratic movement. She’s the great left-wing hope that will fill the coffers, excite voters, dethrone moderates, and usher in a new, glorious, era of not-quite-Marxism-but-really-Marxism.

Never mind that she admits she has no idea what she’s talking about, she’s “special” or something.

The problem is that she’s offering virtually nothing special. In fact, she’s saying all the things we’ve heard a hundred times before from a hundred different Democrats. Her plans for “free” health care, “free” education, 100% renewable energy, and astronomical minimum wages are all part of the same plan we’ve been offered, over and over, since FDR was in office. She wants to repeal tax cuts, raise taxes, and divert military spending away from defense and into social programs. It is, in a very literal sense, nothing new.

Asked by the Daily Show’s Trevor Noah “How do you pay for all of these ideas?” She replied with the same boiler plate we’ve heard for over a hundred years.