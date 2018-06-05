Now Batting - The American People

Mature adults face the facts no matter how distasteful they may be and the facts right before us are as follows. There is no doubt that there was, and to a more significant point still is, a non-violent political coup against the current President and his administration.

Like him or hate him, a coup against any sitting President of any political party is a treasonist crime against The United States. A Republic means that laws are followed. If Americans brush this stench off as a mere political activity, then the Republic has ended its time in this country. And if this becomes the case, then the liberty Americans have enjoyed ever since those sweltering days in Philadelphia those many years ago, is also a thing of the past. For The United States to continue as a real Republic, the conspirators of this disgraceful coup must face justice. Anything less takes this nation into the political abyss where there is no way of getting back except through revolution.

Many Americans have taken to social media to express their sadness, anger, and frustration that such an egregious and coordinated plot to change the official election results of the Office of the President existed. However, those same vigilant patriots should remain aware that along with the government conspirators, there exist many citizens on the left who agree that the ends justify the means. That upon learning of the Trump victory, these leftists called for the end of the electoral college and thus will most likely bolster the ongoing efforts of the coup.

The historical evidence points to the fact that the Founding Fathers created a formidable system uniquely equipped to withstand such deplorable activity that we now see in the DOJ and F.B.I., but only if the good citizens of this country become motivated and politically active. Hence the United States Constitution can protect the freedoms of Americans only if Americans protect the Constitution. It is time that all law-abiding Americans step up to the plate and defend the nation through non-violent political means. To use the tools of the greatest system in the world in order to save it.