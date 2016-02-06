We owe Hillary Clinton a big “thank you.” Yes, your party is a hotbed of socialists. We appreciate your efforts to point that out

Now Hillary’s blaming her love of capitalism for her 2016 loss. Yes, really.



OK, let’s do this one more time. It’s not Hillary’s fault that she lost the 2016 election. It was, in no particular order, the fault of white men, white women, misogyny, racism, Christianity, backwards states, low-info voters, deplorables, Barack Obama, James Comey, Jill Stein, Vladimir Putin, nefarious hackers, the media, Bernie Sanders, Bernie Bros, the DNC, Wikileaks, and her own staff. At least, that’s what Hillary Clinton tells us. Now and then she’ll say something like “there are things I could have done differently” but there’s never any real acknowledgment that she was the biggest part of her own problem.

Now, we have a new – and completely ridiculous – scapegoat. Hillary Clinton claims that she was hurt by …being a capitalist. Yes, really. The logic goes like this: 41% of Democrats are self-described socialists, so when Hillary was asked if she was a capitalist – and answered in the affirmative – she doomed herself. If that sounds too ridiculous to be true, watch the following clip: Hillary Clinton: Being A Capitalist Probably Hurt Me Because So Many Democrats Are Socialists





There are two ways you can look at this, and I’ll admit that I’m torn between them. The first is to laugh and point out that Hillary’s alleged capitalist leanings are, at best, paper thin. Given her positions on taxation, welfare, federal spending, and wealth redistribution, she is a capitalist in only the most threadbare of terms. Yes, we get that she likes charging mountains of cash for brief public appearances, but that’s not really a synonym for being a capitalist. In reality, the policies she advocates are only slightly less severe and unworkable than those of Bernie Sanders. To be more specific, according to GovTack, Senators Hillary and Bernie agreed a whopping 93.1% of the time… The second way react to this is to point out that she believes almost half of her own party is comprised of socialists. Now, that’s not a surprise to Conservatives, Republicans, or Libertarians. Anyone who’s paid attention to politics over the course of the last forty years knows that “41%” is probably well below the actual number. The left has been drifting toward some form of socialism – if not outright communism – since the end of World War II. The only thing that’s surprising here is that their most recent presidential nominee just admitted it. I guess, for that, we owe Hillary Clinton a big “thank you.” Yes, your party is a hotbed of socialists. We appreciate your efforts to point that out.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.