NRA enjoys record-obliterating donations in March – most from small donors

If you’re one of the lefties beating that drum, we’re sure the NRA’s most recent fundraising numbers have you down in the dumps. It seems that organization that you hate so, so, much just broke a 15-year-old fundraising record. Sorry, “broke” isn’t really the right word. “Shattered,” obliterated,” and “decimated” really cover it better.

It feels like we hear the same message every day. Everyone wants gun control. Everyone hates the “terrorist organization” known as the NRA. The nation’s attitude is shifting toward the Democrats on this issue, so it will be a central theme of the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election. Republicans must repent, reject the 2nd Amendment, and join the fight to eliminate their own rights ….or else!

The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised $2.4 million from March 1 to March 31, the group’s first full month of political fundraising since the nation’s deadliest high school shooting on Valentine’s Day, according to filings submitted to the Federal Elections Commission. The total is $1.5 million more than the organization raised during the same time period in 2017, when it took in $884,000 in donations, and $1.6 million more than it raised in February 2018. The $2.4 million haul is the most money raised by the NRA’s political arm in one month since June 2003, the last month when electronic federal records were readily available. It surpasses the $1.1 million and $1.5 million raised in January and February 2013, the two months after the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

If you’re thinking that the money must be coming from deep-pocketed political allies, think again. The vast majority of the donations aren’t coming from PACs, wealthy donors, or other well-heeled organizations. They’re coming from the grass roots.

Most of the donations, $1.9 million of the $2.4 million total, came from small donors who gave less than $200.

But don’t worry, Democrat gun-grabbers, you have organizations of your own. If the NRA has raised this much, and the issue is so, so, vital to the American people, surely anti-gun groups are seeing similar fundraising numbers. They may not have as many regular members as the NRA, but they’re at least keeping pace, right? …right? …uh-oh.

Gun control groups haven’t been able to match the NRA’s fundraising. Everytown for Gun Safety’s Political Action Fund raised $13,580 in March while former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ Political Action Committee raised $129,589 in March.

Thirteen grand! Don’t feel bad, Everytown, that’s pretty good! You can buy a decent, used, high-mileage Jeep for that!





