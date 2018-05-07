NRA names its new president . . . and it’s Oliver North

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--May 7, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Because the left apparently didn’t have enough reasons to be bonkers with rage against the National Rifle Association.
Ollie North is probably getting a bit long in the tooth as a conservative icon (raise your hand if you even remember Iran-Contra), but he certainly emerged nicely from what could have been a reputation killer and become one of the enduring faces of the conservative movement throughout the 1990s and much of the 2000s.
And Charleton Heston was no spring chicken when he took the gig. Ollie’s 74, and it’s not hard to picture him even today packing heat and knowing exactly what to do with it. Plus, he’ll be brilliant on TV. The NRA hit it well with this one:
Lt. Colonel Oliver North, USMC (Ret.) will become President of the National Rifle Association of America within a few weeks, a process the NRA Board of Directors initiated this morning.
“This is the most exciting news for our members since Charlton Heston became President of our Association,” said NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre. “Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator and skilled leader. In these times, I can think of no one better suited to serve as our President.”
North said he was eager to take on this new role as soon as his business affairs were put in order. North is retiring from Fox News, effective immediately. “I am honored to have been selected by the NRA Board to soon serve as this great organization’s President,” North said. “I appreciate the board initiating a process that affords me a few weeks to set my affairs in order, and I am eager to hit the ground running as the new NRA President.”
The NRA Board acted quickly to begin the process for North to become President, after former NRA President Pete Brownell announced this morning that, in order to devote his full time and energy to his family business, he had decided not to seek election to a second term. In his letter to the Board, Brownell wholeheartedly endorsed North for President.
“Discussing this with Wayne LaPierre,” Brownell said in the letter, “he suggested we reach out to a warrior amongst our board members, Lt. Colonel Oliver North, to succeed me. Wayne and I feel that in these extraordinary times, a leader with his history as a communicator and resolute defender of the Second Amendment is precisely what the NRA needs. After consulting with NRA-ILA Executive Director Chris Cox, First Vice President Childress and Second Vice President Meadows, I can report there is extraordinary support for Lt. Colonel North.”
I was actually thinking about Ollie just the other day. What reminded me of him was the Mueller investigation and its apparent attempt to squeeze Paul Manafort into flipping on the president. The strategy seems to be to put Manafort in legal jeopardy and then offer him a way out if he’ll give up the goods on Trump. That reminded me of Ollie because congressional Democrats thought they could get Ronald Reagan by doing the same with Ollie in 1987. What they learned is that you should never give someone immunity to find out what they’ll say. Ollie’s performance before Congress was one of legends, and it left Democrats looking silly and President Reagan completely unscathed.
He’ll be an excellent public spokesman for the NRA, and he’ll also serve as an irresistible temptation for the left to further lose its collective mind, trying to demonize Ollie personally rather than dealing with the substance of the gun issue. I don’t think that will work out well for them.
Welcome back to the limelight, Ollie! We can use you.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.