God help us all

NY Post identifies dark-horse Democrat contender who sure seems to act like she’s running for prez



You didn’t really think she would give up the ghost, did you? No one here is saying she’s going to win, or even that she’s a strong bet to win the nomination. Normally a candidate who loses as winnable a race as she had in 2016 becomes persona non grata within their own party with respect to further presidential aspirations. You have to think a sane Democrat – assuming such a thing exists – would look at her an say, “Lost to Trump, nope, we don’t nominate you again.”

But remember, the Democratic Party has never nominated Hillary because its rank-and-file members loved her. They don’t. They chose Obama over her when they had the chance in 2008. She learned from that and spent eight years rigging the process so that when she tried again in 2016 the widespread antipathy toward her would not matter. They don’t want me? Too damn bad! They’ll get me anyway! You all will!!!! That pretty much sums up Hillary’s attitude toward the country. She is owed the presidency and it matters not that we don’t want her in it. If she thinks there is still a way she can get it, she will try. And Michael Goodwin of the New York Post thinks she’s doing all the things a person does who plans to run: Hillary Clinton is up to something. Five times in the last month alone, she sent e-mails touting her super PAC’s role in combating President Trump. Most seized on headline events, such as the family-separation issue at the southern border. Under the message line, “horrific,” she wrote June 18: “This is a moral and humanitarian crisis. Everyone of us who has ever held a child in their arms, and every human being with a sense of compassion and decency should be outraged.” She said she warned about Trump’s immigration policies during the 2016 campaign. Three days later, she was back again, saying that her group, Onward Together, raised $1 million and would split it among organizations working to change border policy, including the American Civil Liberties Union and a gaggle of immigrant, refugee, Latino and women’s groups.

And the day after Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, Clinton introduced a newly minted resistance partner. Called Demand Justice, it promises to protect “reproductive rights, voting rights and access to health care” by keeping Senate Democrats united in opposing any conservative Trump nominee. The instant, in-house nature of Demand Justice was reflected by the name of its executive director: Brian Fallon, Clinton’s campaign press secretary. In truth, Fallon’s role doesn’t tell us something we didn’t know. Onward Together, formed in May of 2017, is a Clinton 2020 campaign vehicle in waiting. Now you might think this is great news for Republicans in general and for Donald Trump in particular. Hillary is an awful candidate, hated by almost everyone, and it may very well be true that she was the only Democrat candidate unlikeable enough to lose to Trump in 2016. Who else would you want to run against? Hell yeah, Hillary! Go for it again! I do not feel that way, and it’s not because I disagree with any negative thing you think about Hillary. Indeed, if you think Hillary sucks, I think that times 1,000. But I do not like the idea that we might once again be at risk of a Hillary presidency. That is too much peril to put the country in, no matter how convinced you are that she can’t win. If she can win the nomination and make it to Election Day, anything is possible. Trump won. Almost no one thought that could happen. You just don’t know.

Continued below... The only safe place for Hillary – and by that I mean safe for the country, not safe for Hillary – is on the sidelines and defeated before we go to the polls in November. I do not want her to be the Democrat nominee because, if she is, then there will be a greater-than-zero chance she becomes president. That is a greater chance than I am willing to accept. Now, can she really win the nomination? You’d want to think not for all the obvious reasons – how awful she is, how terrible her electoral track record is – but I can envision a campaign narrative that wins over the Democrats. She won the popular vote and she deserved the presidency. It’s a chance for the country to correct its mistake. It’s a chance to show Trump his misogyny won’t be rewarded. All that. Plus, who is the up-and-coming Democrats superstar they’re dying to nominate instead of her? Who is the Obama of 2020? There isn’t one. Kamala Harris? Cory Booker? Really? There are no budding superstars here. Hillary could win by default simply because she has the pedigree and there’s no one else who really excites anyone. I know all he reasons she shouldn’t have a chance, so you don’t need to remind me. No one is more mindful of Hillary Clinton’s flaws than I am. But if you’re confident the Democratic Party is going to spare the country the remaining danger of a Hillary presidency, yeah, I think you’re investing way too much confidence in people who don’t deserve it. God help us all.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.