Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25,

NYC cab driver is charged in road rage brawl

By —— Bio and Archives--August 11, 2018

Guns-Crime-Terror-Security



A female cab driver has been arrested and charged after video showed her in a wild road rage brawl and then ramming into a car with two children in the back.

Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, was driving a yellow cab in New York City Thursday when she was cut off by a Nissan SUV, according to police. —More…

