Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25,

NYC cab driver is charged in road rage brawl





A female cab driver has been arrested and charged after video showed her in a wild road rage brawl and then ramming into a car with two children in the back. Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, was driving a yellow cab in New York City Thursday when she was cut off by a Nissan SUV, according to police. —More…

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market tabloid newspaper owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust and published in London. It is the United Kingdom’s second-biggest-selling daily newspaper after The Sun.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering