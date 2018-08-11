NYC cab driver is charged in road rage brawl

By Daily Mail —— Bio and Archives--August 11, 2018
A female cab driver has been arrested and charged after video showed her in a wild road rage brawl and then ramming into a car with two children in the back.
Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, was driving a yellow cab in New York City Thursday when she was cut off by a Nissan SUV, according to police. —More…
