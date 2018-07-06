WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

As Trump’s poll numbers continue to climb, the positive economic news continues to pile up, and reliably blue voting blocs are walking away, Dems would be wise to rethink the people they hold up as the intellectual brain trust

NYT columnist comes unglued on MSNBC: Justice Kennedy ‘betrayed the nation’—is ‘destroying’ it

By —— Bio and Archives--July 6, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

NYT columnist comes unglued on MSNBC: Justice Kennedy ‘betrayed the nation’ – is ‘destroying’ it
Panic! Hysteria! Rage! Hand-wringing and hyperbole! The left is in free fall right now, and they seem to be blissfully unaware that the fear tactics they’re still employing are the very things that got them into this mess in the first place.  They offer nothing but excuses for their losses, they present no viable path forward, and they spend all their time pointing fingers at the alleged perpetrators of our global doom.

I would assume, by now, that you’ve seen this happening pretty much everywhere that Democrats appear.  You probably don’t need another example, but they can be pretty funny …so I’m going to give you one anyway.

Meet Michelle Goldberg.  She’s a New York Times columnist who appears to be in such a rage-spiral that she’s literally become incapable of rational thought.  According to her, Justice Anthony Kennedy “betrayed the nation” by retiring, and is complicit in its “destruction.”

Watch, and be amazed, as even the rest of the people on MSNBC roll their eyes at her…

This is one of those times when I’m not going to bother responding to any actual assertions.  We all know this is utter B.S. and debating people like this is a complete waste of time.  If you think the way Ms. Goldberg does, no one is going to change what’s left of your Trump-shattered mind. Engagement is futile.

All I’ll say is this: As Trump’s poll numbers continue to climb, the positive economic news continues to pile up, and reliably blue voting blocs are walking away, Dems would be wise to rethink the people they hold up as the intellectual brain trust.



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: