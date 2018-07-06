NYT columnist comes unglued on MSNBC: Justice Kennedy ‘betrayed the nation’—is ‘destroying’ it

Panic! Hysteria! Rage! Hand-wringing and hyperbole! The left is in free fall right now, and they seem to be blissfully unaware that the fear tactics they’re still employing are the very things that got them into this mess in the first place. They offer nothing but excuses for their losses, they present no viable path forward, and they spend all their time pointing fingers at the alleged perpetrators of our global doom.

I would assume, by now, that you’ve seen this happening pretty much everywhere that Democrats appear. You probably don’t need another example, but they can be pretty funny …so I’m going to give you one anyway.

Meet Michelle Goldberg. She’s a New York Times columnist who appears to be in such a rage-spiral that she’s literally become incapable of rational thought. According to her, Justice Anthony Kennedy “betrayed the nation” by retiring, and is complicit in its “destruction.”

Watch, and be amazed, as even the rest of the people on MSNBC roll their eyes at her…

This is one of those times when I’m not going to bother responding to any actual assertions. We all know this is utter B.S. and debating people like this is a complete waste of time. If you think the way Ms. Goldberg does, no one is going to change what’s left of your Trump-shattered mind. Engagement is futile.

All I’ll say is this: As Trump’s poll numbers continue to climb, the positive economic news continues to pile up, and reliably blue voting blocs are walking away, Dems would be wise to rethink the people they hold up as the intellectual brain trust.





