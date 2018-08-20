NYT columnist, MSNBC panelist: Trump would like to round people up, murder them without due process!

Tax cuts killed you, the repeal of net neutrality killed you, Gorsuch killed you, immigration laws killed you, the end of the individual mandate killed you, Russian meddling killed you, and the end of Michelle Obama’s lunch program might have killed you depending on your age.

By now, so many things have killed you that you’re feeling pretty numb to it.

In fact, when you’re warned that Brett Kavanaugh is going to kill you, you probably don’t even bat an eye. There’s only so many times we can all die and, since that number is usually “1,” it seems like we should probably all be dead by now.

Perhaps aware that the power of screaming “WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE” is fading, New York Times columnist and MSNBC panelist Michelle Goldberg has decided to up the ante. If you’re not already dead from the other things, pay attention.

Trump, who MSNBC wants you to know is not the leader of the free world, would like to round you all up and kill you.

This weekend, Katy Tur had the audacity to suggest that Trump is NOT rounding people up and killing them. That was a bridge too far for Goldberg, who is sure that he wants to. He just hasn’t done it yet.





