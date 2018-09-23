America's Feminist Heroes: In the McCarthyism of the modern Democratic Party, where an unprovable accusation is literally the same as evidence of wrongdoing, that’s about as airtight as it gets

NYT 'Interviewed several dozen' people hoping to corroborate new Kavanaugh accuser--no one did



By now you’re probably aware of Deborah Ramirez. She’s the latest individual to offer dubious claims about SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. As the New York times reports, her claim stems from an alleged incident that supposedly took place during a freshman year college party. The details are as follows:

Judge Kavanaugh’s prospects were further clouded on Sunday when The New Yorker reported on a new allegation of sexual impropriety: A woman who went to Yale with Judge Kavanaugh said that, during a drunken dormitory party their freshman year, he exposed himself to her, thrust his penis into her face and caused her to touch it without her consent. As indicated, the original report was written by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, and was published by the New Yorker on Sunday. The New York Times – as every good liberal will tell you – is the absolute pinnacle of quality reporting. Their fact checkers are, they claim, second to none when it comes to a thorough, hungry, and, above all, honest search for the truth. So, they set about interviewing witnesses who would corroborate Ms. Ramirez’s claim. Surely, in the midst of such a party there would be people who saw this ghastly event take place. Whoops: In a statement, Judge Kavanaugh denied the allegation from the woman, Deborah Ramirez, and called it “a smear, plain and simple.” The New Yorker did not confirm with other eyewitnesses that Judge Kavanaugh was at the party. The Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate her story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge. Ms. Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Mr. Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.



So, according to the tireless, hardworking, and above reproach reporters at the New York Times; not only was Ramirez unsure of her own accusation, they can’t find anyone else willing to corroborate it either. Remember, they talked to “several dozen” people and absolutely no one would back the accusation. Well, that settles it! In the McCarthyism of the modern Democratic Party, where an unprovable accusation is literally the same as evidence of wrongdoing, that’s about as airtight as it gets.

