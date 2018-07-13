Obama admin Solicitor General: Kavanaugh is ‘brilliant, exemplary’—what you’d want in a judge

You’re supposed to say that Brett Kavanaugh hates everyone and everything, that he’s racist (or at least a beneficiary of white privilege,) that he has a long history of making dangerous decisions, spends too much on baseball tickets, and that he’s unfit to serve anywhere more demanding than the fry station at your local McDonald’s. That’s the orthodoxy to which every good leftist is required to adhere – and that’s especially true if you were a member of the previous administration. He must be stopped at all costs.

Uh-oh. Someone didn’t get the memo.

Donald Verrilli is the former Obama administration Solicitor General. These days, he’s an appellate advocate who runs the D.C. offices of the prestigious Munger Law Firm.

He has glowing things to say about Brett Kavanaugh, and he made that clear during an interview with the Legal Speak Podcast over at Law.com

As Verilli puts it:

“Judge Kavanaugh is a brilliant jurist and he’s a very gracious person, both on the bench and off. I recently had an oral argument in front of Judge Kavanaugh and two other members of the D.C. Circuit back a few months ago, in which he asked a whole lot of very intense – very incisive – questions, which is his wont. But I think he carries out all phases of his responsibilities as a judge in the way you’d want – in an exemplary way.”

Donald Verrilli praises Brett Kavanaugh as outstanding jurist

Since his nomination was announced, I’ve been arguing that Kavanaugh would defy the doomsayers and sail through the appointment process. Democrat protestations are about as potent as wet toilet paper, their resolve is weakening as they seek to prop-up their endangered red state brethren, and no one has managed to come up with a single compelling argument as to why he shouldn’t be seated.

It speaks volumes that even former Obama admin officials aren’t trying to tear Kavanaugh down.

For the record: It may shock you to learn that, like most non-lawyers, I’m not a regular listener to the “Law Speak” podcast. Thanks David Rutz at the Freebeacon for bringing this to our attention.





