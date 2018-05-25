Benghazi, IRS targeting, passing Obamacare based on the ‘ignorance of the American people, Hillary’s email server, ‘lost & found’ DOJ and IRS communications

Obama jabs Trump: says his administration ‘didn’t have scandals’



Obama has once again repeated his claim that his administration was scandal free. So, off the top of my head… Benghazi, IRS targeting, passing Obamacare based on the ‘ignorance of the American people, Hillary’s email server, ‘lost & found’ DOJ and IRS communications, YouTube video, OPM data breach, ‘you can keep your doctor,’ Susan Rice lies, Veterans Affairs deaths, Solyndra, secret cash to Iran, wiretapping AP reporters, James Rosen, Hezbollah cocaine shipments, FBI spying on Trump, Trump tower wiretaps, Biden groping everyone’s kids, Loretta Lynch Tarmac Meeting, ‘Matter’ vs ‘investigation,’ Hillary allowed to dodge charges, Pigford, Syrian Red Line, Arab Spring, Handling of the “JV Team,” Churchill Bust, illegal war in Libya, Clock Boy, ‘acted stupidly,’ and trading Taliban terrorists for Bowe Bergdahl.

But hey, let’s not let reality get in the way! Here’s the formerly important publication “Newsweek” with the word on Obama’s scandal-free time in office: President Barack Obama took a light swing at his successor during a tech conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday. His eight years in office were scandal free, he told the audience. “I didn’t have scandals, which seems like it shouldn’t be something you brag about,” Obama joked. The reason his presidency was relatively controversy free, he said, was because he was accepting of bad news. “No one in my White House ever got in trouble for screwing up as long there wasn’t malicious intent behind it,” he said. Once again, that was Benghazi, IRS targeting, passing Obamacare based on the ‘ignorance of the American people, Hillary’s email server, ‘lost & found’ DOJ and IRS communications, YouTube video, OPM data breach, ‘you can keep your doctor,’ Susan Rice lies, Veterans Affairs deaths, Solyndra, secret cash to Iran, wiretapping AP reporters, James Rosen, Hezbollah cocaine shipments, FBI spying on Trump, Trump tower wiretaps, Biden groping everyone’s kids, Loretta Lynch Tarmac Meeting, ‘Matter’ vs ‘investigation,’ Hillary allowed to dodge charges, Pigford, Syrian Red Line, Arab Spring, Handling of the “JV Team,” Churchill Bust, illegal war in Libya, Clock Boy, ‘acted stupidly,’ and trading Taliban terrorists for Bowe Bergdahl.

