Obama: My goal is to create a ‘million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas ’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--March 26, 2018
If you were hoping that Barack Obama would be quiet as he watches subsequent Presidents dismantle his legacy, well, you were really kidding yourself. This is a guy who many of the “fringier” political elements have touted as the obvious choice to run the world via the UN - so he wasn’t just going to wander off into the sunset. Obama intends to stick around. He’s already been making his voice heard, and he’s focused on grooming an entire generation of ideological clones to help carry on that work when he finally does retire.
While in Japan, he told a gathering that he has a new goal…
“After I left office, what I realized is is that the Obama Foundation could potentially create a platform for young up-and-coming leaders - both in the United States but all around the world - to come together, to meet together, create a digital platform where they could exchange information on an ongoing basis about projects they were working on. That if I could do that effectively, then I would create a hundred or a thousand or a million young Barack Obamas or Michelle Obamas, or, y’know, the next group of people who could take that baton in that relay race that is human progress and continue to build on the work that we have done.
So that’s really gooing to be my focus.”
This is a variation on a theme we’ve heard Obama reiterate often, even while he was in office. It’s basically a bigger, more internationally-minded version of Organizing for Action/America (OFA). It’s also just about the last thing we need.
The problem, of course, is that if there were a million Barack and Michelle Obamas the vacation bills alone would decimate the global economy in a matter of minutes.
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.