America's foremost race-baiter latches onto latest opportunity to distract black voters from the unmitigated carnage Democrats have foisted on generations of urban Americans

Obama on police shooting of Daunte Wright: My heart is heavy (wink, wink)

Barack Obama claimed on Twitter that his “heart is heavy” over the fatal Minneapolis police shooting of Daunte Wright, an unarmed 20-year-old black man who resisted arrest. I’m calling BS on that claim.

America’s foremost race-baiter I believe Obama is thrilled every time an unarmed black person is killed by police. Why? Because each such killing is a fresh opportunity for him to advance the obscene narrative that America’s law enforcement community is replete with racist cops who delight in pumping bullets into innocent black people. Last summer, in the wake of nationwide riots after the police killing of George Floyd, America’s foremost race-baiter wrote that the deaths of unarmed black people at the hands of white police “should not be normal.” Should not be normal? Police killing unarmed black suspects is NOT normal. To suggest otherwise is propaganda of the most poisonous kind. Thanks to tireless efforts of polished race-baiters like him, black America has been conned to believe that unjustified police killings of black suspects are practically a daily occurrence. Even one such killing is one too many, but are such killings an out-of-control epidemic, as the race-baiters say? Reams of data, including the examples below, conclusively show that the epidemic narrative is a flat-out lie. ● On the June 2, 2020 edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, former NYPD chief Bernard Kerick quoted statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the Washington Post. In 2019, there were 10 million arrests in the U.S. Of those 10 million arrests, police officers were involved in fatal shootings 1,004 times. A total of 41 of those fatalities were unarmed. Of the unarmed people shot and killed by police in 2019, 19 were white, nine were black, hardly an epidemic by any standard, and Obama knows it. ● In a typical year, roughly 20 unarmed black suspects are killed by police. According to KidsCount.org, the (non-Hispanic) black adult population in 2019 was 31,140,331. That approximately 20 unarmed black suspects (out of 31 million black adults) are killed by police in a typical year is nowhere within light-years of being an epidemic, and Obama knows that too.

If Obama’s “heart is heavy,” he could fix things in a New York minute In 2019, NPR cited a peer-reviewed study published in a prestigious journal. The study found that white officers were no more likely to kill unarmed black suspects than black officers were. Of course, cases where unarmed black suspects are killed by black officers lack a racial angle, and therefore are never given wall-to-wall coverage by the corrupt mainstream media, as happens with every such killing where the officer is white. The chance of an unarmed black person being killed by a white cop is less that the chance of a random American being killed by lightning, and Obama also knows that. I called BS on Obama’s claim that his “heart is heavy” over police killings of unarmed black suspects. Except as convenient fodder used to incite racial hatred, I don’t think he gives a rat’s # about the likes of Daunte Wright and George Floyd. I think he sees them as little more than necessary collateral damage in his maniacal quest to keep racial tensions at a boiling point to help culminate his intent to “fundamentally transform the United States of America.” I think he relishes unarmed black people being killed by the police, but he could easily prove me wrong. If he truly wants to reduce police killings of unarmed black suspects, which he does NOT want to happen, he would use his lofty position to launch an emergency nationwide campaign telling black people that to avoid getting killed by a cop, DO NOT RESIST. Resisting is what led to the killing of Daunte Wright and George Floyd, and to the killing of Michael Brown (Ferguson), Eric Garner (New York City), Freddie Gray (Baltimore), Rayshard Brooks (Atlanta), Breonna Taylor (Louisville) and Jason Blake (Kenosha), to mention a few. If asked by Obama, left-wing journalists would fall all over themselves to help trumpet the DO NOT RESIST message, and so would filthy rich race-baiters like LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey, and Colin Kaepernick, as well as every woke corporate executive and every woke university president in America, all of whom do an Oscar-worthy performance of pretending to care about the well-being of the black underclass. Launching a DO NOT RESIST public service campaign would be so sensible, so easy, so beneficial. Will it happen? Not in a hundred million years. The race-baiters will never do anything to reduce police killings of unarmed black people.

Please thank God for cops; Obama doesn’t America’s top race-baiter knows the relentlessly repeated charge that America is a racist nation that doesn’t give a damn when white cops kill innocent black people is a bald-faced lie. Every unwarranted police killing of an African American is a travesty, but the fact remains that the overwhelming majority of white cops are not the enemy of black people, especially those who struggle through life in America’s Democrat-controlled inner cities. Every day and every night, white cops put their lives on the line by going into crime-ridden urban neighborhoods to protect law-abiding black citizens against rape, robbery, murder, drug dealing, domestic violence, child trafficking, car-jackings and drive-by shootings. When innocent black people are set upon by violent criminals of their own race, their most fervent hope is that a car with flashing blue lights is speeding their way. Taking into account that policing is one of the most difficult jobs in America, that cops often have to make life and death decisions in the blink of an eye, and that cops, like the rest of us, occasionally make mistakes that turn out to be unlawful, the incredibly small number of wrongful police killings of unarmed black people is a remarkable tribute to the restraint and professionalism of the vast majority of the country’s approximately 750,000 men and women who wear blue. It also shows that police killings of unarmed black suspects are nowhere remotely close to an epidemic. Maybe I missed it, but I’ve never heard Obama say his heart was heavy when police are killed or maimed while trying to maintain law and order during race riots he helped incite. During the first week of widespread violence over the death of George Floyd, more than 700 police officers were shot, stabbed, spit on, hit by cars, cursed, called Nazis, smeared as racists, viciously beaten and seriously injured by bricks hurled at them. One victim of the anti-cop hatred spurred on by Obama and his fellow race-baiters was shot and left for dead on June 2, 2020. During a Black Lives Matter race riot in Nevada, Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was paralyzed from the neck down after being deliberately shot in the head by a cop-hating leftist. Was Obama’s heart heavy over what happened to Officer Mikalonis? Probably not. If I had to guess, I’d say he looked upon the bullet Mikalonis took to the head as just another instance of needed collateral damage in furtherance of his desire to radically transform America by any means necessary, including ripping the country apart along racial lines. Finally, the next time you hear him bitching about how rotten the police are, click here to see a short video of the kind of danger cops face every time they go on patrol. Warning: Intense.



