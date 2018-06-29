Obama regrets that Dems are waiting for a candidate as amazing and awesome and beloved as he was

Barack Obama is concerned. He thinks Democrats should be concerned. No, not about Trump (though we’re sure he worries about the elimination of his legacy) and not about Republicans either. No, Obama is concerned about something else.

You see, Obama is worried that he was so amazing, so inspiring – so uplifting and perfect – that Democrats are “moping” as they wait for another Obama to bestow his grace upon the political landscape. This, he seems to think, is allowing Republicans to triumph. The left, he implies, just can’t get excited about someone who isn’t …him.

Never mind that he squandered his two terms on a disastrous healthcare bill and transgender bathrooms. Ignore the scandals, the wrongheaded foreign policy, and the apology tours. No, Obama was just too great, and his greatness has left the Dems without a rudder of acceptable quality.

