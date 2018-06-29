Obama regrets that Dems are waiting for a candidate as amazing and awesome and beloved as he was

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 29, 2018
Alternate headline: “It’s all about me.”
Barack Obama is concerned. He thinks Democrats should be concerned. No, not about Trump (though we’re sure he worries about the elimination of his legacy) and not about Republicans either. No, Obama is concerned about something else.
You see, Obama is worried that he was so amazing, so inspiring – so uplifting and perfect – that Democrats are “moping” as they wait for another Obama to bestow his grace upon the political landscape. This, he seems to think, is allowing Republicans to triumph. The left, he implies, just can’t get excited about someone who isn’t …him.
Never mind that he squandered his two terms on a disastrous healthcare bill and transgender bathrooms. Ignore the scandals, the wrongheaded foreign policy, and the apology tours. No, Obama was just too great, and his greatness has left the Dems without a rudder of acceptable quality.
Even the Politico isn’t buying this…
“Do not wait for the perfect message, don’t wait to feel a tingle in your spine because you’re expecting politicians to be so inspiring and poetic and moving that somehow, ‘OK, I’ll get off my couch after all and go spend the 15-20 minutes it takes for me to vote,’” Obama said in his first public comments in months, which only a few reporters and no cameras were allowed in for. “Because that’s part of what happened in the last election. I heard that too much.”
He almost accepted some of the blame for the state of the party, though he framed it less as the DNC atrophying from years of benign neglect while he was in the White House and being saddled with his reelection campaign debt and more as people making the mistake of falling too much in love with him.
“I’ll be honest with you, if I have a regret during my presidency, it is that people were so focused on me and the battles we were having, particularly after we lost the House, that folks stopped paying attention up and down the ballot,” Obama said.
I was trying to come up with the perfect way to summarize Obama’s attitude, but someone else beat me to it. I can’t say it any better than this:
Guy walks into your house, smashes everything and burns it down then tells you to stop moping. https://t.co/xus97CJCpf— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2018
The simple fact of the matter is that Democrats aren’t in trouble because everyone’s running around saying “OMG Obama was like the totally greatest thing ev-vah.” They’re out of power precisely because people realized Obama was the epitome of everything they represent. We had 8 years of it and, for most of the country, 8 years was way more than enough.
Obama should ask himself this: If people really loved the job he did, if they really supported his vision, would the ‘blue wall’ have crumbled? Would Dems currently be sitting at their lowest level of power in 100 years? Wouldn’t people be demanding MORE of his unarguable success?
