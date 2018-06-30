Obama’s Rainbow Conspiracy for a One-Party State







The unfolding civil war in America is a “Rainbow Conspiracy” of immigrants, Islamists, stoners, and New Agers to overwhelm the conservative coalition, take Congress in 2018, and impeach President Trump. Equally shocking, Colorado’s pro-pot RINO Senator Cory Gardner is refusing to support conservative candidates through the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a repeat of the Rainbow Nation South African strategy of forcing whites to flee or die.