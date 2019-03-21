OBITUARY: The Liberal Balanced Budget Promise

Born in August 2015 to Justin Pierre James Trudeau and an extended Liberal family, the promise began its life with incredible promise, helping secure a majority government for the Trudeau Liberals in the October federal election later that year. On the campaign trail, proud papa Justin never missed an opportunity to showcase the promise, bragging about it prominently in stump speeches and even including it in the Liberal campaign platform.

OTTAWA, ON: The Liberal Balanced Budget Promise, passed away on Mar. 19, 2019, surrounded by the national press gallery, following a prolonged battle with deficit spending, aged three years and six months.

Tragically, fiscal health issues soon followed. Some time around the spring 2016 federal budget, the promise contracted a case of severe deficit spending, diagnosed as acute spendicitis, which would plague it for the rest of its short life. By the 2017 budget, many of those closest to the promise feared the worst and by the 2018 budget, the prognosis was grim that the promise would survive to see the next election campaign. Hopes were briefly raised as recently as last week that an unexpected last-minute infusion of revenue could lead to a full recovery, but sadly it was not to be.

Predeceased by its promise siblings, electoral reform and ending omnibus legislation, the promise is survived by its father Justin, guardian Bill Morneau of Toronto, and the promise to legalize cannabis.

Document recycling has taken place. In lieu of flowers, friends of the promise ask that you consider a donation to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation’s campaign to preserve the legacy of the promise by raising awareness about the dangers of deficit spending, which can be made online at taxpayer.com/donate.

