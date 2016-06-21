Socialism Kills: If, as DNC Chair Tom Perez claims, she’s is the future of her party, her party is in deep, deep, trouble

Ocasio-Cortez can’t tell you how she’ll pay for anything, says whole country is ‘far left’



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is almost certainly going to win in November. Barring some unforeseen political catastrophe that drives her out of the race, she’s a shoo-in. That’s fine with me. Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters won’t be in office forever, so Republicans will need a new unhinged radical to pick up the left’s crazy-blather mantle. If her recent interviews are any indication, she’s more than willing and qualified to fill their shoes.

She’s going to tax the bejeezus out of everyone, Bernie Sanders style A couple of weeks ago, Ocasio-Cortez gave a ridiculous interview in which she – sort of – discussed the Israel/Palestine situation. It made absolutely no sense, and I compared her to the infamous Miss Teen USA contestant who gave the ‘such, and so forth, and maps” response during a pageant. I thought that was as bad as things would get. …But I had no idea. This week, during an interview with the left-wing podcast “Pod Save America,” Ocasio-Cortez presented us with a word salad so spectacular that it ranks right up there with the best of what Pelosi and Waters have to offer. First she was asked how she would pay for all of her social programs. Let’s just say she seems uncertain. "But how are you going to pay for it?"@Ocasio2018 responds: pic.twitter.com/tRvqkXYfIN — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 7, 2018

If we’re being honest, we already know the answer to this one. She’s going to tax the bejeezus out of everyone, Bernie Sanders style. She doesn’t want to admit that, but that’s the case. You can only cut so much military and border security spending before you need to get money from something else. I’ll say this for Bernie; at least he admits his plans involve massive tax increases. She also announced the shocking news that “the whole country” is “way further left” than Congress and bemoaned the fact that elected Democrats are a bunch of elderly fuddy-duddies from “when kids had Furbies” and there were “soccer moms with two vans and stuff.” These days, she claims, the moderate “upper middle class doesn’t exist anymore in America.” She has several non-reasons why this is the case: Ocasio-Cortez: Upper middle class doesn’t exist anymore in America





Continued below... Unfortunately for her, a CNN piece from June of 2016 indicates the upper middle class is doing just fine. The upper middle class grew to 29.4% of the population in 2014, up from 12.9% in 1979, according to a new Urban Institute report. It defines this group as having household income of between $100,000 and $350,000 for a three-person family. The simple fact of the matter is that last night, every candidate that she and Bernie backed were ground straight into the electoral dirt. The people Ocasio Cortez endorsed didn’t just lose, they lost by wide margins – largely because the moderate and conservative middle class does still exist and isn’t on board with her socialist leanings. She can try to pretend that’s not the case, and she might even be able to sell her schtick in certain east and west coast enclaves, but in the rest of the country it’s a non-starter. Finally, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that she gets letters “all the time” from Republicans who admire her principled stance on corporate money. Anyone buying that? No? OK. …She also lets us know that she doesn’t know where fellow Democrat Bob Menendez is from.





Wow. Just… wow. That all came from one interview. Another appearance like that and she’ll steal Maxine Waters’ “gift that keeps on giving” crown. If, as DNC Chair Tom Perez claims, she’s is the future of her party, her party is in deep, deep, trouble.

