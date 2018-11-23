Occasional Cortex: Who knew that smelly and full of holes would be part of my legacy as a politician?

Ocasio Cortez shoes are going to be on display at the Cornell Costume Collection

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.