America was slow to go on the offensive in 1917 and in 1941, but in the end, America triumphed and saved western civilization twice. Can patriotic Americans again enter the game late to save America and the free world one more time?

Offense or Defense

I came of voting age in 1967, a few days after I returned to the United States from my first tour as an Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam. I was raised by a hard and fast Democrat, and as many of my generation, rather than learning about the ramifications of my vote, I voted the way my dad did because Democrats were always right (correct), and Republicans were always wrong. Not much thinking was necessary. Oddly enough, my best friend growing up was raised Republican, and we did have shallow discussions about politics through high school until I went in the Army. Oh, for the good old days when friends could actually have reasonable political discussions, but I digress. Sir Winston Churchill spoke of me once. He didn’t know he spoke of me, but he did.

“If you’re not a liberal at twenty you have no heart, if you’re not a conservative at forty, you have no brain.” “If you’re not a liberal at twenty you have no heart, if you’re not a conservative at forty, you have no brain.” ~ Winston Churchill



While in the Army, I maintained my California residency, as those in military service are permitted to do, and I voted against Ronald Reagan during his re-election as Governor. After all, I was a Democrat so I saw him as a bad Governor only because he was a Republican. While in the service and not in Vietnam, I lived in Georgia and my opinion of Jimmy Carter was that he was a great Governor only because he was a Democrat. There simply was no in depth consideration in regard to either man.



It wasn’t until after I left the service and embarked on my first adventure into a serious business of my own that my Winston Churchill transition took place. In other words, I started to become more aware of the realities of the political world. I first recognized that Jimmy Carter, who I had thought was a terrific Governor, demonstrated to me he was a lousy President. I also recognized that Ronald Reagan, who I had thought was a lousy governor, was sounding like he would be a terrific President. To my father’s great disappointment his oldest son voted Republican for the first time to help re-elect Reagan.



Now that I am living in my eighth decade, I have seen an important commonality between war, business, sports, and politics. In war, I survived situations because I had learned to be aggressively on the offence. Wars are won by the side that takes the offence and stays on the offensive. No war in history has ever been won by someone on defense.



In business, successful entrepreneurs are always going to be chasing their customers and keeping their competitor on the defensive. Any business that simply waits around for customers to show up will run out of money before success is achieved. Successful businesses are always on the offensive.

Just as in war, there is no such thing as the best offense is a good defense Take any sport you are a fan of, and show me a winning team that wins on defense. All scoring can only be done while on the offensive. Just as in war, there is no such thing as the best offense is a good defense.



Contrasting Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, Carter was very much a defensive President, and the small nation of Iran, humbled him politically by taking the American Embassy, an offensive action. In contrast, Ronald Reagan took an offensive posture even before he was inaugurated and the Iranian leadership capitulated and released the American hostages without a shot having to be fired. Offense wins; defense loses.



Since Dwight Eisenhower left office, the Republican Party in general and the Rinos in particular, have been fighting a defensive war with the Marxist Democrats. Democrats have always operated on the offensive and kept the Republicans on the defensive. When the Congress came to loggerheads, it was always the Republicans that compromised. They went along to get along. Democrats would get most of what they wanted, and Republican would be satisfied with some of what they wanted. As in the true Marxist, communist, socialist playbook, they remained on the offensive and were satisfied to move America further and further toward Marxism a few small steps at a time. Republicans deluded themselves that their approach was good for the United States of America.



Then in 2015 a great big golden haired fly, named Donald J. Trump, lands right, square in the middle of the political ointment. Here was a man who immediately took American on the offensive on an unheard of scale from the day he announce his candidacy for President of the United States of America. Here was a successful businessman that fully understood what being on the offensive was all about. He understood, as in business, a nation wins by being on the offense in a highly aggressive manner. Donald Trump recognized the success of Ronald Reagan was due to his taking an offensive position in world and national affairs. Trump also recognized how much backsliding had occurred in America after Reagan left office.



Donald Trump accomplished two very important things as President. Trump recognized that Americans can rise above the horrible political sewer of Washington, DC. But, more important, he exposed the pure evil of the Marxist Democrat Party that has been working for decades to destroy the American dream, the dream of our Founding Fathers.



History reminds us that America was slow to go on the offensive in 1917 and in 1941, but in the end, America triumphed and saved western civilization twice. Can patriotic Americans again enter the game late to save America and the free world one more time?



“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without bloodshed; if you will not fight when your victory will be sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may be even a worse fate, you may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.” ~ Winston Churchill



